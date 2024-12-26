Valtteri Bottas Reveals Crucial Cadillac Link That Could See Him Return To F1 Grid
Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas has revealed a crucial link that could lead him back onto the Formula 1 grid in 2026 with Cadillac. However, the Finn has a few days left before his contract with Sauber expires, and in 2025, he will be moving to his former team Mercedes.
After significant alterations were made to Andretti Cadillac's Formula 1 bid that was rejected by Formula One Management on financial grounds, the team's bid has been accepted, and Cadillac is set to debut as the sport's eleventh team in 2026. This breakthrough came after Michael Andretti, the project's head, stepped down as Andretti Global CEO. In addition, General Motors, Andretti's partner in the venture, announced an increased commitment to the project.
Mario Andretti, who is on the board of directors for the Cadillac F1 team, revealed a preference for using Ferrari power units in 2026 before General Motors introduces its own power units by 2028, which has since been confirmed. Andretti also revealed his ideas for the team's driver lineup, favoring a young American talent for one seat while prioritizing an experienced Formula 1 veteran for the second.
Bottas, who seeks full-time racing opportunities, revealed that Cadillac was a "very interesting" prospect. An advantage for him is that he knows team principal Graeme Lowdon personally, who is also part of his Sauber teammate Zhou Guanyu's management team. Looking at the new American team as a new opportunity, Bottas said:
"Well, there's going to be two more seats.
"They need drivers, they need experience. So, of course, that's very, very interesting.
"We have good relations with Graeme. I don't think it makes it more difficult for me, if anything, he's seen what I can do and bring to the team. So I see that as a possibility."
While links with Lowdon could work in favor of the 35-year-old driver, the 2025 season will see him "take a step back" as a reserve driver at Mercedes. Speaking on his new role, Bottas added:
"Sometimes you need to take a step back to make two steps forward.
"Now it's about for me, trying to get the picture of my two to three-year range ahead, what is the best way to get there and what is the best way to get a seat on the F1 grid again.
"But on the other hand, yes, it is a reserve role. There will be lots of standing around, but at the same time, it's a great brand, a big car manufacturer.
"I've been there five years in the past, and it could really bring some opportunities for me."