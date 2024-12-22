Valtteri Bottas Sends Warning To Sauber F1 Replacement
Valtteri Bottas recently offered insight and advice for Gabriel Bortoleto, who will be joining Sauber's Formula 1 team in 2025. This news comes as Sauber prepares for a major transition, rebranding as Audi in 2026 and opting for youthful talent to shape its future. Bortoleto, a promising 20-year-old Brazilian driver, is set to make his debut after a remarkable run in the junior ranks, having clinched both the F3 and F2 championships back-to-back.
Bottas, now transitioning to Mercedes as a reserve driver, shared valuable advice for the young racer. Bottas explained the importance of not being overly self-critical from the start and remaining patient as one acclimatizes to the demands of Formula 1. Whilst speaking to the media, the Finnish driver said:
"Well, to any new driver, my advice always is not to be too harsh on yourself and give yourself some time. Because it takes lots of learning in this sport. But the drivers nowadays, they're so well prepared, they have lots of support, so I think he'll be fine."
Despite the excitement surrounding Bortoleto, Bottas claimed that the path ahead might be fraught with challenges. Particularly with the stable regulations in Formula 1, significant transformations to the vehicles will be limited, requiring new drivers to adapt without the expectation of drastic configuration changes. Bottas added:
"I'm expecting a tough season. The regs are not changing for next year. All the cars that the teams have now, they're not going to change massively. So I don't think it's going to be an easy rookie season, but I think he's got Nico on his side that he can learn from for sure, he's got lots of experience. But yes, I'm expecting a difficult season [for him]."
Bortoleto spoke about his upcoming rookie season with the Sauber team, explaining:
“This is one of the most exciting projects in motorsport, if not in all of sports. Joining a team that combines the rich motorsport history of Sauber and Audi is a true honour. Beyond simply being a member, I aim to grow with this ambitious project and reach the pinnacle of motorsport.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity given to me by the team and for the chance to work alongside an experienced driver like Nico. Both programs have a proven track record of nurturing young talent, and I am confident that together, we will write our own success story.”
F1 2025 Schedule
- 14-16 March: Australia, Melbourne
- 21-23 March: China, Shanghai
- 4-6 April: Japan, Suzuka
- 11-13 April: Bahrain, Sakhir
- 18-20 April: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
- 2-4 May: USA, Miami
- 16-18 May: Italy, Imola
- 23-25 May: Monaco, Monaco
- 30 May – 1 June: Spain, Barcelona
- 13-15 June: Canada, Montreal
- 27-29 June: Austria, Spielberg
- 4-6 July: United Kingdom, Silverstone
- 25-27 July: Belgium, Spa
- 1-3 August: Hungary, Budapest
- 29-31 August: Netherlands, Zandvoort
- 5-7 September: Italy, Monza
- 19-21 September: Azerbaijan, Baku
- 3-5 October: Singapore, Singapore
- 17-19 October: USA, Austin
- 24-26 October: Mexico, Mexico City
- 7-9 November: Brazil, São Paulo
- 20-22 November: USA, Las Vegas
- 28-30 November: Qatar, Lusail
- 5-7 December: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina