VCARB Announces New Multi-Year Partnership For 2025
VCARB has announced a new multi-year partnership beginning in the 2025 racing season with Hahnair, an executive charter airline.
Hahnair will become the official private aviation partner for Red Bull's sister team VCARB. This partnership is expected to bring numerous benefits, particularly given the extensive and demanding nature of the upcoming racing season which includes 24 races. Such a packed calendar makes reliable travel solutions crucial for keeping the team prepared and performing well across various continents throughout the season.
Team principal Laurent Mekies has shared his excitement for this new partnership, stating:
"We are excited to partner with Hahnair as we navigate through this extensive racing calendar.
"Their specialised services will greatly support our logistical capabilities, ensuring that our team operates at peak efficiency throughout the season."
Peter Bayer, CEO of VCARB, commented on the logistical advantages the partnership will bring, noting how important it will be to manage travel logistics both between races and within the team’s operations. He explained:
“The partnership will enable the Team to efficiently manage travel logistics, not only between races but also addressing the challenges posed by the distance between our aero engineers based in the UK and our factory in Italy."
Hahnair's reputation as a leading executive charter airline is built on its premium services and modern fleet, equipped with the latest technology designed for maximum energy efficiency. This focus aligns closely with Formula 1’s broader environmental aims.
By 2025, Hahnair plans to integrate Sustainable Aviation Fuel into its operations, supporting Formula 1's goal of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2030.
Daniel Rudas, General Manager & COO at Hahnair, also commented on the new partnership, stating:
“As we embark on this partnership with the VCARB Team, we look forward to providing exceptional travel solutions that meet their unique logistical demands.
"We will ensure that the Team can focus on their core business while we handle their challenging travel needs."
This isn't the only new change for VCARB in 2025. Sergio Perez's abrupt exit from Red Bull opened the door for a promotion for Liam Lawson, who had stepped in to replace Daniel Ricciardo at VCARB. Now joining Yuki Tsunoda at VCARB in 2025 is Red Bull junior driver and Formula 2 runner-up Isack Hadjar.
Speaking about his upcoming F1 rookie season, Hadjar commented, as previously reported by Sports Illustrated:
“I’m very excited to step into my new role at VCARB, this is huge for myself, my family and all the people who have believed in me from the beginning. The journey from karting through the ranks in single-seaters, to now being in Formula One is the moment I’ve been working towards my whole life, it is the dream.
"I feel like I’m stepping into a whole new universe, driving a much faster car and racing with the best drivers in the world. It’ll be a huge learning curve, but I’m ready to work hard and do the best I can for the team. I look forward to working with and learning from Yuki, I’ve always looked up to him, he went through the Red Bull Junior Program, like myself, and we’ve shared a similar path to F1. He’s very experienced and will be good to learn from.”