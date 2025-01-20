VCARB CEO Calls For 'A Strong FIA' To Prevent F1 From Becoming Like 'WWE'
VCARB CEO Peter Bayer has highlighted the need for stability in Formula 1's governing body and stressed that the sport needs a "strong FIA" to prevent it from becoming like WWE.
His statements come in light of high-profile FIA exits toward the end of last year, including F1 race director Niels Wittich, F2 race director Janette Tan, and senior steward Tim Mayer.
Bayer, who worked with the FIA in the past, said that it was none of his business to comment on how current FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem was running the governing body, but remarked that he would be lying if he said the number of people leaving the governing body didn't worry him.
Drawing from his experience, Bayer stressed the need for a strong FIA to uphold F1 as a disciplined sport rather than reducing it to mere entertainment. He revealed the importance of fostering stability and reliability within the organization and ensuring the right personnel are in place to achieve these goals. When asked if the volume of F1 exits was concerning to him, he told RacingNews365:
“I would lie if I would say no. It’s always difficult because I don't want anyone to comment on the way I'm running the business [at Racing Bulls].
“So who are we to comment on how the elected president of the FIA is running his business?”
He added:
“At the same time, I think we as teams, we need a strong FIA.
“Everyone here is so competitive, it’s a cut-throat business that if you're not having one entity that is neutral and stays out of all our daily shenanigans, then it becomes very difficult.”
Bayer outlined how the FIA could strengthen its position as a governing body. He explained:
“A strong FIA guarantees that F1 remains a sport. It doesn't become a show, or a WWE sort of activity.
“How do you achieve strength? In my view, by building up stability and reliability. Even as an F1 team, we've seen that in other teams, you can buy geniuses, but it doesn't guarantee you success.
“That’s why it's so important for the FIA to hopefully soon settle on a path and then grow the structure, make sure that we have enough good people.”
Bayer served as an F1 executive director and FIA secretary general and parted ways with the governing body in 2022. Describing the nature of the FIA when he was a part of it, he said:
“When I spoke to Jean Todt [former FIA president], when we left, the FIA became from what was a last exit before retirement, it became a very attractive employer.
“People were coming in. They stayed for a couple of years, and then they went back into the sport into leading positions.
“There are many examples, Laurent [Mekies] being the first one at the top of my head. Marcin Bukowski back in the day, even myself.
“We had built something, which was built on continuity, stability, relations, and transparency. That’s very important, and I think that's what we're probably asking the governing body to provide us.”