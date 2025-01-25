VCARB CEO Opens Up About Hidden Off-Track Max Verstappen Trait
VCARB CEO Peter Bayer has revealed surprising lesser-known traits of Max Verstappen that are often seen off the racetrack. Bayer joined Red Bull's junior F1 team in 2023 after working with the FIA for five years. He outlined several qualities of the Dutchman that are often hidden by his spirited driving and controversies.
Verstappen's racing prowess meant he joined the premier class of motorsport when he was just 17. But his patience and determination helped him climb the ranks right from his karting days to becoming a four-time world champion. What impresses Bayer the most though, is the way Verstappen can distance himself from the controversies and "noise" in Formula 1 and remain focused on the job at hand. He told RacingNews365:
"Max is a blueprint for modern Formula 1.
"It's being the best in karting, then going right into F1 at 17."
"He even provoked Jean Todt [then FIA president] to change the super licence.
"As a driver, we all know what he's capable of doing with that car, but I am more impressed with how he can simply ignore all the noise and fireworks in Formula 1."
He added:
"Every day he comes in with his white sneakers, blue jeans and team shirt, and he's there.
"He's nice with everyone, but the guy is so focused. I've never seen anyone else being so focused on anything, and then he goes home to do sim racing, and that's something I really admire about Max."
Bayer remarked that Verstappen's simplicity stands out and that he is a very kind man off the track. While his appearance may sometimes make him look serious, the CEO pointed out that Verstappen has a great sense of humor. Referring to his interaction with the 27-year-old driver after he won his fourth championship in Las Vegas, Bayer said:
"In Vegas, I went to see him, to congratulate him.
"Again, he was standing there in his sneakers, jeans, t-shirt, with a beer, and the guy had an aura.
"Outside of the paddock, where he's not being watched by a million people, he's the kindest and nicest person you can imagine. He's genuine and so funny. He's got a great sense of humour.
"Maybe I shouldn't say that, because maybe he doesn't want people to know, but he's witty, he's very bright.
"Obviously, he is one of the greatest of the sport. There's absolutely no doubt about that.
"It's a privilege to know such a person and to be working in the sport when you see stuff such as in Brazil.
"You sit on the pit wall, you see your own car, and you see the other car, and you're like, 'What's happening? What is he doing?'"