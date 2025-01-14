VCARB Chief Opens Up On Taking Parts From Red Bull - 'Lobbying Is Part Of Formula 1'
VCARB team principal Laurent Mekies addressed the team's strategy of sourcing parts from its parent team, Red Bull, highlighting that "lobbying is part of Formula 1."
He explained that it is more practical for midfield teams to purchase components from top teams to reduce costs. Mekies also argued that this approach could help narrow the performance gap on the grid, allowing lower-ranked teams to concentrate on other areas to improve their competitiveness.
Outfits borrowing parts from the top teams in F1 has been a topic of intrigue, especially after Haas showcased impressive form last season by borrowing parts from Ferrari.
But the relationship between VCARB and Red Bull has been pointed out by McLaren team principal Zak Brown on several occasions in the past, with the most recent instance being during the Singapore Grand Prix when former VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo set the fastest time in the last lap of the race and allegedly took away Lando Norris' single point to aid Max Verstappen in his championship battle.
For 2025, VCARB is set to borrow the front and rear suspension, as well as the gearbox and Honda engines from Red Bull. Pointing out that Formula 1 regulations allow such technical exchanges between teams, Mekies told Motorsport.com:
"There was a level of hype at the beginning of last year where, I guess people felt there could be some magic in the fact that somebody takes a gearbox and suspension.
"But it's not a new regulation. It's been there for 15 years, and you have never seen guys that will be taking these items from somebody else, suddenly fighting for the championship, or fighting for the top three or the top four, it just never happened.
"So, it is what it is. Lobbying is part of Formula 1, but I think the reality of the grid is that probably more than ever. You had the top four teams and the rest of the world. And I think as a sport, the shareable components are very much there for that, to avoid that you have a division one and division two, and that we can race with 20 cars in a competitive, tight field. And I think from that standpoint, nothing has changed.
"Do you expect that 2026 regulations will produce something else? No, if anything, the grid may be more spread out at the beginning of '26 because that's what new regulations do. So anything you have that can avoid that spread to be too big is good."
Mekies argued that it made more sense for small teams to purchase parts than spend a huge amount on designing and producing them, especially in a cost-cap era where teams have become very cost-conscious. He added:
"Do the fans care if you have your own gearbox or not? But you could push the thinking a bit further.
"Is it right to spend that kind of money on gearbox development? What for? So, I think it was just a sensible decision made at a time when we are trying to keep the cost under control and to get the field a bit less spread out.
"And I think it contributed to that and it allows a business model like ours or Haas' to exist without needing to add another X amount of people. We are more than 600 for a midfield team. I think it should be enough to run two cars...!"