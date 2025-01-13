VCARB Confused By Daniel Ricciardo's Underperformance Ahead Of Abrupt F1 Exit
VCARB sporting director Alan Permane has shared his surprise about Daniel Ricciardo's lack of performance last year, especially since his VCARB 01 F1 car "had the same equipment" as his teammate Yuki Tsunoda.
The Australian driver struggled to match Tsunoda in most races in the 2024 season, leading Red Bull to replace him with reserve driver Liam Lawson in the junior F1 team.
Ricciardo made his way back onto the F1 grid after spending almost a year on the sidelines, with the dream of racing alongside Max Verstappen in the future.
While the Milton Keynes outfit helped him in his mission by offering him a VCARB (then AlphaTauri) seat in 2023, the 35-year-old driver didn't live up to the team's expectations, which led to his departure in 2024 after the Singapore Grand Prix.
Permane remarked that the VCARB 01 was capable of going into Q3 in qualifying on several race weekends, but Ricciardo would not manage to go beyond Q1.
Though his fourth-place finish in the Miami Sprint race was an example of what he was capable of, the rest of the season did not see Ricciardo's racing prowess, and the team members at VCARB could not figure out the reason for his performance slump.
The sporting director ruled out the role of upgrades or the car's design as a contributing factor to Ricciardo's underperformance, especially since Tsunoda drove the same car.
The former Alpine team member stressed that VCARB did everything it could to support Ricciardo, but things didn't work in his favor. Speaking to the media, he said:
"I don't think the design or failure with some of our aero upgrades affected Daniel.
"Both cars had the same equipment all through the season, so I don't think that was at play, and I don't think the car became less favourable to one driver.
"I don't really understand the reasons for Daniel's lack of performance, because obviously there was a lack of performance there.
"It was a car capable, on occasion, not every race, but quite often was capable of Q3, but Daniel was out in Q1, and that was a massive source of frustration for him.
"We did everything we could to support and help him, and we all tried to figure out what was going on.
"Drivers come and go because people think that either their time is up or there is someone better on the market, but he certainly had the same equipment."
