VCARB F1 Team Makes Subtle Dig At Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Arrival Through Social Media Post
Red Bull's junior F1 team, VCARB, has taken a subtle dig at Lewis Hamilton, who posted about his first day at Ferrari earlier today on social media. The seven-time world champion left an emotional message in the post, as he embarks on a new chapter in his storied premier-class career at 40 years of age.
Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari's Maranello headquarters was highly anticipated by the F1 community and fans, prompting Ferrari to release an official statement detailing his first day's activities.
While the hype around Hamilton's onboarding has been huge given the scale of his move to a legendary team like Ferrari, VCARB shared an image of rookie driver Isack Hadjar on X with the team office in the background and captioned it by using words from Hamilton's post on Instagram.
Hadjar, who joins VCARB this year alongside Yuki Tsunoda, is featured in the image wearing a poorly photoshopped suit jacket, which is also thought to mimic Hamilton's look at Ferrari. A noteworthy detail in Hadjar's photo is the red car in the background, subtly highlighting the attention to detail in the artwork.
Hamilton's post on Instagram:
While VCARB's post could be taken lightly as a joke, fans have offered mixed reactions, with some noteworthy ones mentioned below:
Ferrari, meanwhile, released a statement revealing Hamilton's first day schedule in detail. It read:
“Lewis Hamilton’s Scuderia Ferrari HP adventure is now underway.
“Early this morning, the seven-time world champion arrived at the team’s Maranello headquarters at via Enzo Ferrari 27.
“From there he went to the Fiorano track where, against the backdrop of Enzo Ferrari’s house, in the small square now named after the only other seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Michael Schumacher, he was met by Team Principal, Fred Vasseur and Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna.
“The traditional first day’ photos were taken there and even the weather helped to make Lewis feel at home, with some typically British overcast skies and drizzle.
“Also on hand was a Ferrari F40, Lewis’ favourite supercar.
“Next on Lewis’ agenda was a short visit to the Fiorano house and the pit garage, with Vasseur and Vigna, including a look at the famous office, from where Enzo Ferrari would watch his team at work.
“Hamilton then returned to the Scuderia HQ, where he met the management team and Piero Ferrari, before embarking on a daylong total immersion programme, visiting all the various departments to get to know the team.
“The work continues tomorrow with more technical meetings and briefings as preparations get underway for what will be a very busy season.”