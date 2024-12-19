VCARB Issues Statement After Liam Lawson Exit As Seat Alongside Yuki Tsunoda Opens Up
VCARB has issued an official statement following the departure of their driver, Liam Lawson, who will be moving to Red Bull in 2025. This transition marks a huge career milestone for Lawson as he steps up to replace Sergio Perez alongside four-time champion Max Verstappen.
Liam Lawson, a 22-year-old racer from New Zealand, has been a part of the Red Bull Junior Programme since 2019. Known for his gritty racing style and determination, Lawson worked his way up through various junior categories, including Formula 3 and Formula 2. His outstanding progress saw him finish third in the 2022 Formula 2 championship, catching the attention of the motorsport community and solidifying his place within the Red Bull framework.
Lawson's tenure with VCARB started as a substitute for Daniel Ricciardo in five races during 2023, followed by a six-race stint replacing Ricciardo in 2024. Over these 11 races, Lawson proved himself to secure the coveted Red Bull seat.
VCARB revealed its mixed emotions about Lawson's promotion in a statement:
"As much as we are sad to see him go, this is an exciting next step in his career and a thoroughly well-deserved promotion.
"Liam has truly impressed with his performances, showcasing his resilience, adaptability, and growing confidence as he navigated the challenges of a highly competitive grid. In Austin, he showed great race craft to secure some important first points, while his drive in Brazil highlighted just how much he's developed as a driver.
"Although his time with us has been brief, Liam has made a real impact, earning the respect of everyone in the team. We want to thank Liam for his dedication and all the effort he's given during his time with the team. We wish him the best of luck as he takes on this exciting new chapter with Oracle Red Bull Racing, and we look forward to watching his growth in the sport."
Speaking about his upcoming move, Lawson also commented:
“To be announced as an Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver is a lifelong dream for me, this is something I’ve wanted and worked towards since I was eight years old. It’s been an incredible journey so far. I want to say a massive thank you to the whole team at VCARB for their support, the last six races have played a huge part in my preparation for this next step.
"I also want to thank, Christian, Helmut and the whole Red Bull family for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I am super excited to work alongside Max and learn from a World Champion, I have no doubt I will learn from his expertise. I can’t wait to get going!”