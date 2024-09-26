VCARB Makes Daniel Ricciardo Exit Official - This Is When He Will Be Replaced
VCARB has confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo will not compete in the final six rounds of the 2024 Formula 1 season, ending an era that many fans had hoped would last until at least 2025. This announcement comes after heavy hints of the news during the Singapore Grand Prix.
Taking his place will be Liam Lawson, Red Bull's reserve driver, who impressed the team with a series of strong performances during his five Formula 1 appearances last season.
Laurent Mekies, VCARB team principal, spoke highly of Ricciardo’s contributions, stating:
“Everyone here at VCARB would like to thank Daniel for his hard work across the last two seasons with us. He has brought a lot of experience and talent to the Team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit. Daniel has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile. He will be missed, but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family.
"I’d also like to take this opportunity to welcome Liam. He already knows the Team well. He drove for us last season, and coped well under difficult circumstances, so it’ll be a natural transition. It’s great to see young talent from within the Red Bull family make the next step. We’re looking forward to getting our heads down and focusing on the rest of the season together."
Ricciardo’s career in Formula 1 is nothing short of remarkable. Over several years, he has amassed eight race wins, 32 podium finishes, three pole positions, and an impressive 257 career starts.
In response to the announcement, Ricciardo took to Instagram to share his thoughts and gratitude:
“I’ve loved this sport my whole life. It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey. To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you. To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me haha thank you. It’ll always have its highs and lows but it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it. Until the next adventure."
The timing of Ricciardo's exit had been a point of contention. While his departure was anticipated in 2025, the decision to bring forward the timeline has upset many fans, especially with the lack of announcement over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.
Ricciardo's future in motorsport remains uncertain and it is unclear what fans might see him do next.