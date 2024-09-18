VCARB Reveals Fashion Conscious HUGO Denim Livery For The Singapore Grand Prix
The VCARB (RB) F1 team has revealed its all-new denim-inspired look for the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit. The livery aligns with the team's apparel partner HUGO, which is part of the fashion company HUGO Boss.
The livery’s most eye-catching aspect is the zip detailing that runs seamlessly along the sides to the rear. The denim-inspired front creates the illusion that the VCARB 01 is clad in denim on its nose. This sartorial-themed livery showcases a bold denim design, paying tribute to HUGO's signature style.
VCARB drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will wear custom racing suits and HUGO attire throughout the weekend. The collaboration will also extend from the race track to the team dressing their garage in the denim theme. Speaking about the new look for the upcoming race weekend, Ricciardo said in a statement:
“Over the years we’ve seen fashion brands join forces with F1 teams and drivers, especially when it comes to outfits, but never have we seen any of them take this step in full immersing themselves on track too. We’re really raising the stakes here and paving the way, showcasing that there’s so much more that can be done for brands to explore. I think we’re definitely going to open the eyes of these fashion houses and see more fashion-inspired liveries come to life.”
Tsunoda revealed that fashion was one of his "passion points." He added:
“Fashion is one of my passion points, so to see our team collaborating in such a unique way, beyond our team kit and our daily HUGO outfits is super cool, especially since no one else has ever done it before. Doing something like this is a real reflection of our identity and creativity; at VCARB, we’re looking to speak to fans from all industries: art, music, fashion, so this is a real step towards everything we’re striving to do as a team.”
As well as VCARB, Mercedes is also going for a fresh look this weekend at Marina Bay to commemorate 50 years of Petronas, its title and technical sponsor. As a result, the W15 F1 car will adorn more of Petronas' Emerald Green color.
However, the same can't be said about Red Bull, which had been on schedule to sport the most-voted livery by its fans. Despite the contest, the team revealed ahead of the race weekend that the special paint for the livery was adding considerable weight to the RB20 F1 car, leading it to abandon the idea and stick to its original look in the interest of performance.