VCARB Shoots Down Claims Of Red Bull Collaboration For Daniel Ricciardo Move In Singapore
Rumors have been swirling following the Singapore Grand Prix suggesting that Daniel Ricciardo's fastest lap was orchestrated to benefit Max Verstappen by depriving Red Bull’s main title rival, Lando Norris, of a vital point. However, VCARB has categorically denied these allegations, providing insight into the decision-making process.
The Australian driver was called into the pits late in the race for a change to soft tires, allowing him to beat Norris's fastest lap. This move immediately sparked debate, as many speculated whether it was a strategic move aimed at aiding Verstappen in the championship battle.
If Norris had secured the fastest lap, it could have significantly impacted the championship standings. McLaren team principal Andrea Stella commented to the media after the race that the move was "peculiar."
"This is a big matter. You know, as soon as you invoke the sportsmanship, I think you need to approach this with a sense of responsibility, that I want to have.
"I don't know the facts. I just saw that RB went for the fastest lap, and they achieved it. But for me here talk about sportsmanship and so on, I think is... it would be out of place. So I think we have to take it at face value.
"They scored the fastest lap, and potentially as part of a longer-term conversation, we need to put the sport in a position in which, at any stage - being it trackside or being it factory-side - teams behave in a totally autonomous manner, because this is a constructors' championship.
"This needs to be definitely addressed. But at no point I have elements now to say RB went for the fastest lap to support the Red Bull. I just find it a little... how to say... peculiar. I did not see it coming.
"I was a little surprised that the highest priority of RB racing in Singapore was to go and score the fastest lap of the race. I think we just have to work harder to make sure that this [championship] doesn't come down to a point.
"At the same time, I have so much sympathy, support and friendship with Daniel that I'm just happy that he may add this fastest lap to his track record."
Laurent Mekies, the Team Principal for VCARB, has spoken out to address the speculation and claimed that it was an impromptu decision to allow Ricciardo to end his weekend on a high note given the strong rumors of his imminent exit from the sport. He explained to Motorsport.com:
"You have to give credit to the guy. Daniel had a crazy weekend to go through.
“I don't think I saw him once in any moment of the race weekend losing one ounce of professionalism in or out of the car. Even though the pressure was becoming higher and higher and higher.
“The guy does all the [Singapore] race at the back, fighting every lap, putting some good laps in, and is unable to pass.
“We just thought it was the right thing to do - to give him that chance in the context in which the weekend had been.
“It's as simple as giving the guy a chance in what has been a crazy weekend.
“It's like: give him a break, give him a chance to post a good lap and finish this weekend on a high.”