VCARB Sponsor Reveals Obscure Reason Behind F1 Partnership And Insane Results From It
Austrian spirit brand NEFT Vodka entered the world of Formula 1 towards the end of last year by signing a sponsorship deal with the VCARB (RB) Formula 1 team, then AlphaTauri. Jeff Mahony, owner and managing director of NEFT Vodka, revealed that the decision to partner with an F1 team was influenced by Netflix's docuseries Drive to Survive.
According to a report, the partnership was confirmed during the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend last year in November, which followed the addition of the NEFT Vodka decal to the AlphaTauri AT04 cars piloted by team drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda. The logo can be spotted under the halo and on the wheel spray deflectors on the current VCARB01 F1 car.
The Drive to Survive docuseries has given a significant boost to Formula 1 in recent years, playing a pivotal role in expanding the sport's fanbase, particularly in the United States, where its popularity is skyrocketing. Mahony, who is also the founder of NEFT Vodka, was asked by Formula.hu about his brand's participation in Formula 1. He revealed the role of 'Drive to Survive' in his decision to partner with an F1 team. He said:
"To be completely honest, the background of the decision is primarily Netflix's Drive to Survive.
"The demographic change caused by the series completely overlaps with our plans. Formula 1 is without a doubt a top sport, where all important and luxury brands are present. The F1 environment is creative, innovative and extremely precise.
"The F1 environment has always existed, but demographically it didn't provide what we needed. Then came Drive to Survive – new people started to learn about F1 and realize that it's a real sport where everyone has their own conflicts, love stories, and synergies.
“After that, we suddenly found ourselves in the boardroom looking at the expenditure and potential outcomes of F1 sponsorship. F1 helps us a lot, but it's only part of our marketing channels. F1 helps mobilize, drive action and drive purchases through different events."
Stating his experience with the deal thus far, Mahony said:
"Fantastic experiences, associated with fantastic results. Brand awareness has skyrocketed."
The Drive to Survive docuseries received a considerable amount of criticism from various parties within the sport in the initial years, especially the drivers who accused it of portraying an unreal picture of the sport, including rivalries.
Red Bull driver and championship leader Max Verstappen had been quite vocal about his strong opinions on the docuseries, bluntly stating that he wanted the crew of the series to portray reality, or else he wasn't interested in being a part of it. Despite the opposition, it seems certain that F1 sponsorship brands are benefiting hugely from their investments.