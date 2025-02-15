VCARB Unveils 2025 Race Suits For Yuki Tsunoda And Isack Hadjar
VCARB has unveiled their 2025 race suits designed for drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar.
The striking design of the suits features a color scheme of blue, white, and green. The suits are predominantly white with prominent blue side panels and green highlights around the shoulders and collar areas.
VCARB, the team once known as Scuderia Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri, has a rich history as part of Red Bull GmbH’s stable of teams. Since 2006, it has functioned as a junior squad intended to cultivate young racing talent, including drivers like Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, and Pierre Gasly.
VCARB saw some dramatic changes in 2024. The team was rebranded to the Visa Cash App RB F1 Team. As the 2024 season unfolded, they shuffled their roster when Daniel Ricciardo was replaced by Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson following the Singapore Grand Prix.
This led to Lawson taking Sergio Perez's spot alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull for 2025, leaving a space at VCARB for Hadjar. Speaking about the decision to promote Lawson to the coveted seat in Red Bull rather than Tsunoda, who is heading into his fifth season with the junior team, Christian Horner explained:
"It was very, very tight between the two of them," Horner said. "I mean, Yuki is a very fast driver. He's got three or four seasons of experience now. He did a very good job in the tyre test for us in Abu Dhabi where the engineers were impressed with how he performed.
"With Liam, when you look and go into the analytics of his race, pace was slightly better in the races that he did. His qualifying pace was very tight with Yuki, and you've got to assume that the potential with Liam having only done 11 grand prix, is he's only going to get better and stronger. He's shown real mental resilience and toughness.
"A couple of things have stood out with me with Liam - how versatile he is," Horner said. "You put him into a situation, he gets on with it. If you remember his debut in Zandvoort after Daniel broke his fingers, he was racing against Max on his out lap.
"He's got that kind of gritty racer mentality. He did a year in the DTM where he adjusted to driving a Ferrari GT car incredibly quickly alongside Alex Albon and generally had the upper hand. And again, his racecraft has been really one of his key strengths. So he's not afraid to go wheel-to-wheel and even rub wheels where necessary. So I think he's going to do a great job for us."
