Verstappen Admits Defeat in Singapore Before Race Weekend Even Starts
Max Verstappen, the current leader in the Formula 1 World Championship, has expressed a rare sense of pessimism ahead of the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Circuit. Speaking openly, via Motorsport.com, Verstappen acknowledged the formidable challenges that await his Red Bull Racing team, particularly due to persistent balance issues and the demanding nature of the track.
"A small miracle, yes. I'm not going to shout that I expect to win here, because clearly that's not the case after the last few years here. Q3 should definitely be possible this time, but I'm certainly not going to say that I'm going to put the car on pole here," said Verstappen, bluntly outlining his tempered expectations for the weekend.
The Marina Bay Circuit, known for its bumpy track surface and numerous kerbstones, has historically been a tough nut to crack for Red Bull Racing. The Dutchman, despite his dominant form this season, has yet to secure a victory at this track. The RB20 continues to grapple with balance issues, hampering its performance on circuits such as this one.
"It can't magically improve all of a sudden. We are just limited by how the car behaves over the bumps and the kerbstones," Verstappen explained.
Recent efforts to mitigate these issues have been gradual. The lessons learned from a 2022 car test at Imola have led to incremental improvements, but a significant breakthrough remains elusive.
"I do think we could have done a better job with the set-up as well last year. That's something you try to learn from," reflected Verstappen.
Looking ahead, Verstappen and Red Bull are focusing on long-term improvements with the 2025 F1 car, hoping to resolve these balance and stability issues permanently without the insight of Adrian Newey. However, such targets come with their own risks.
Improving performance over bumps might inadvertently affect other strengths of the car.
"That's always the big question of course, whether that can be done without touching the good aspects of the car," provided Verstappen. "But I think it will help overall if we get a bit better over the bumps and kerbstones. So it will help everywhere if we can make the car a bit calmer."
Despite his outlook for the Singapore Grand Prix, the 3-time champion remains a formidable contender in the championship race. Fellow driver Lando Norris, 49 points behind his Red Bull rival in the Driver Standings, has also weighed in, suggesting that the title is still Verstappen’s to lose despite the Milton Keynes squad's recent dip in performance.
As the race weekend approaches, all eyes will be on Verstappen to see if he can defy the odds at Marina Bay.