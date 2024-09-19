Verstappen And Norris Respond To FIA Clampdown On Expletive Messages - 'Putting Our Hearts On The Line'
A recent move by the FIA to clamp down on expletive-filled team radio messages has prompted vocal responses from drivers like Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. The FIA’s directive aims to reduce the broadcast of expletive language to maintain the sport’s integrity and appeal to a diverse audience.
During an exclusive interview with Autosport, McLaren driver Norris commented:
"When I listen to it, I find it cool and I find it exciting when you listen to these kinds of things.
"It's not just nice gentle soft language that people are using. So, I'm sure there's plenty of other sports and things you can go watch if that's what you want to hear.
"It's just a lot easier for them to say than for us to do because we're out there putting our hearts on the line on trying to race people and we're giving it our all.
"Our heart rates are so high. We're just putting our passion and our love into it. Of course, there's going to be some bad words on the other side of it, but it's just because we're trying, we're wanting to give our best and we feel hard done by when things don't go right.
"And if it's because of excitement and stuff, that's because we're happy for what goes into it."
World champion Max Verstappen offered a different solution, suggesting that instead of banning swearing outright, broadcasters could simply choose not to air these moments. He explained:
"I guess the world is changing a bit, but I guess it already starts with no broadcasting it.
"Or, not giving the option for people to hear it in general. That would help a lot more than putting bans on drivers.
"Because, for example, I couldn't even say the F-word and it's not even that bad. 'The car was not working, the car is Effed' – and [it's] 'excuse me for the language'.
"But, come on. Like, what are we? Five-year-olds? Six-year-olds? Even if a five-year-old or six-year-old is watching, they will eventually swear anyway.
"Even if their parents will not allow it, when they grow up they will walk round with their friends and they will be swearing. This is not changing anything."
This comes after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem commented ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix:
“We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music.
“We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us].”