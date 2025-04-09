Verstappen Surpasses Michael Schumacher Feat After Japan GP Milestone
Red Bull's Max Verstappen achieved feats that only the legendary Michael Schumacher had managed after his Japanese Grand Prix win.
In a surprising turn of events, Verstappen secured pole position for the Japan race by delivering an impressive lap and then converted that pole into a victory after fending off the speedy McLaren cars.
He closed the gap to Lando Norris in the Drivers' Championship to one point, but the Dutchman also made significant history with his victory.
Max achieved four straight wins at Suzuka, becoming the driver with the most consecutive wins at the track.
Schumacher previously had the record at three race wins in a row, from 2000 to 2002.
Verstappen, winning his first race of the season, also became the only driver besides Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, and Alain Prost to win a race in 10 consecutive seasons.
Moreover, Verstappen secured his 64th race victory in Japan, with Schumacher also claiming his 64th win at the same track in 2002, highlighting another historical connection between the two great drivers.
If Max were to capture the Drivers' title this year, he would match Schumacher's title total at 5.
Verstappen carries several connections to the iconic Schumacher, as his father, Jos Verstappen, was Michael's teammate at Benetton in 1994. As a child, Max had the opportunity to be around the Ferrari driver several times.
"We often went karting with our children, Mick and Max. Michael didn't discriminate between them," Jos said to F1 Insider.
"If he had something to say, he said something to both of them. It is quite possible that Max also benefited from these experiences."
"Max has much in common with Michael: uncompromising on the track, but kind, sensitive and caring as a person in private life."
Verstappen has previously welcomed comparisons to Schumacher
"I don't care about compliments, I want to win, and I always give everything to do that," Verstappen said.
"I think that's what connects me with drivers like Michael."
"He also never left anything untried to have the greatest possible chance of success."
"Both in the car with his driving style and outside when it came to developing the car."
"There is no room for fear - but you also have to use your common sense."
