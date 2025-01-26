Video Surfaces of FIA President As Ben Sulayem Comes Under Fire For F1 Changes
A video of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem crashing a Formula 1 car in a straight line when attempting to race a Ford GT has been doing the rounds amid the introduction of new rules to the sporting code that could see F1 drivers attract fines as high as €120,000 with potential points deductions and a one-month ban for alleged 'misconduct.'
Following Ben Sulayem's pursuit to ban swearing last year, the new rules have been termed as extremely harsh by fans, especially since they also limit drivers from saying anything political or religious without the FIA's permission.
The new rules arrive after controversy brewed in F1 last year surrounding Max Verstappen, who attracted a one-day community service penalty for swearing about his F1 car in a press conference. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also received a fine of €10,000, with half suspended, provided he avoids committing the same offense within the next 12 months.
Although the specifics of the rules may vary, they also apply to other series under the FIA's wing, such as the World Endurance and World Rally Championships. The FIA has classified certain actions as 'misconduct,' including language, behavior, or gestures considered offensive, insulting, or inappropriate.
The penalties for F1 drivers include a fine of €40,000 for the first violation. A second violation would attract fines of €80,000 and a one-month ban. The fine for a third-time offense is €120,000, which also includes a potential points deduction. Also, drivers found guilty of misconduct during ceremonial events will face fines starting at €60,000, with significantly higher penalties for repeated offenses.
While the F1 drivers have shared their concerns about freedom of self-expression, the F1 community has targeted Ben Sulayem, with many sharing his crash video from YouTube.
Some comments that represent the frustration of fans in the comments are listed below:
"Reminder this guy personally gave the order to punish a 4-time world champion for swearing."
"Nice to see he can drive as well as he can manage an organisation."
"This was the moment he realized he hates F1 and needs to destroy it."
"This is a metaphor of how he's running the FIA."
"I bet he swore."
"That's a different thing F1. Then driving a rally car through sand and mud."
"He must have got his feet jammed up in the pedals somehow. You can hear the throttle still on after the spin."
"Hahahahha, what an absolute moron. He didn't even make the first corner. An unpleasant, talentless little man who is ruining F1." [sic]