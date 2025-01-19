Warning Sent to Italian Police Over Lewis Hamilton 'Mania' at Ferrari
Famed Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is preparing to embark on what might be the final stage of his illustrious career as he joins Ferrari, a move that has stirred excitement and anticipation like never before in Italy.
The decision to leave Mercedes, where he amassed a record-setting number of victories, titles, and pole positions, is monumental in the F1 world. This transfer has left many fans and experts speculating on whether Hamilton will rediscover his winning form with the Scuderia, a team with a respected history and a passionate fanbase - the Tifosi. The test event leading up to the first race in Australia marks the beginning of this new chapter for Hamilton, and fans are eager to see him don Ferrari's iconic red racing suit.
Hamilton's first official drive as part of the Ferrari team is set to take place at their Fiorano circuit on January 22, assuming there are no last-minute changes. This event is supported by the fervor of Italian media and fans, with Roberto Chincherro, an Italian journalist, discussing the "Hamilton mania" that has captured the nation. The Tifosi are invested in when their new star will first take the wheel, and it promises to be a massive occasion.
Almost certainly one of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 history, Lewis Hamilton heads into an important part of his career. That's saying something, when he holds seven World Drivers' Championships, 105 Grand Prix wins, and countless pole positions, primarily achieved during his 12 years with Mercedes-AMG Petronas. Hamilton's decision to move to Ferrari broke the norms of F1's typical driver movements, following several tough seasons at Mercedes. Ferrari's rich legacy, famed achievements, and dedicated fanbase add weight to Hamilton's new journey, fostering high expectations.
Ferrari has undoubtedly contributed to F1 history, fostering legendary talents like Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel to name a few. With Hamilton now joining such ranks, the question arises as to how he will mesh with this new environment and its endearing fanatical following. Representing Ferrari in the 2022 SF-75 car at Fiorano, Hamilton will be part of the Testing of Previous Cars program. This is a step towards familiarizing himself with Ferrari's machinery before official pre-season testing begins.
"A kind of Hamilton mania has already broken out in Italy. Since the beginning of the new year, Italian Ferrari fans have been trying to find an answer to the big question: when will Lewis Hamilton's first test in a Ferrari car take place?" says Chincherro.
"I can't imagine the number of people around the circuit. I expect the streets of Maranello and Fiorano to be full of people. I expect something we haven't seen in years. So it will be hard work for the police in Maranello, but I'm not surprised.
"All the national media, not just the sports media, are paying a lot of attention to Lewis Hamilton. The mainstream media tells you who Lewis is, tells you about his passion and interest, the story of his career and his desire to end this career in a Ferrari."
There is considerable interest in how Hamilton's arrival will impact Ferrari's global performance, and how he will collaborate with his new teammate Charles Leclerc, who performed outstandingly in the prior season. Their team principal, Frederic Vasseur, has a strong friend ship with Hamilton from Formula 3 and Formula 2, which could influence the partnership substantially.
The expectation surrounding the upcoming F1 season is heightened, with hopes that Hamilton might rejuvenate his championship challenge form and assist Ferrari in ending their 16-year wait for a championship. The ultimate effects of Hamilton's partnership with Ferrari will unfold over time.