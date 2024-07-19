Watch: F1 Teams Turn Hungaroring Chaos into Comedy As Storm Sweeps Over Racetrack
A severe thunderstorm caused extensive flooding and damage at the Hungaroring circuit on Wednesday. The aftermath left the paddock, pit lane, and track submerged under approximately 20 centimeters of water, but that didn't stop F1 team members from making the most of the moment.
Fortunately, the forecast for the Grand Prix weekend from Friday to Sunday looks calmer, with only a 20% chance of rain on race day. However, concerns are growing about potential disruptions or delays throughout the weekend due to the ongoing adverse weather and its impact on the track, particularly the flooded pit straight, which is the highest point of the circuit.
The immediate aftermath of the storm was visibly severe. McLaren's recently replaced paddock motorhome roof sustained significant damage, while the pit lane was heavily affected, with a large spectator screen being toppled by strong winds. However, teams such as Sauber, Alpine, and Haas used social media to highlight the severity of the conditions in a fun way.
Here are a few videos shared from the paddock at the Hungaroring that give a different perspective on the otherwise scary and intense situation.
First up is a video from the Alpine garage where the team members are holding on to 'large objects' on the verge of being blown away by fierce winds. The personnel try their best to prevent team property from being swept into the flooded paddock by hilariously trying to hold onto multiple objects at once.
Meanwhile, the Sauber F1 team members indulged in other activities that could help them compete in the Olympics!
VCARB posted something about the weather as well. But it is not what you think.
Among the various videos was one featuring a Haas team member attempting to swim with the current, humorously navigating the flooded paddock. If the flow had been strong enough, he might have ended up reaching the Ferrari garage!
Despite the forecast for Sunday indicating only a 20% chance of rain, the situation will be closely monitored as race day approaches, especially in the wake of the recent storm.