WATCH: Footage Of Lando Norris's $2.5 Million Ferrari F40 Crashing Surfaces
New footage of what is thought to be Lando Norris's $2.5 million Ferrari F40 crashing is being shared across social media. The crash took place on the winding roads surrounding Monte Carlo. While the identity of the driver involved remains undisclosed, it is confirmed that the McLaren F1 driver was not behind the wheel at the time.
The crash appears to have occurred earlier in January, with the Ferrari sustaining damage to the left-rear bumper.
This crash saw the driver lose control of the Ferrari while coming out of a left-hand turn, which resulted with the Ferrari spinning and making contact with the road barriers. Remarkably, despite the impact, the car was still driveable post-crash.
Norris reportedly acquired the Ferrari F40 in 2024. The car is one of only 1,311 ever manufactured between 1987 and 1992. Known for its iconic design by Pininfarina, the F40 is distinguished as one of the last 'Enzo Era' cars.
The F40 houses a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine capable of producing 471 horsepower and 426 pound-feet of torque. This supercar can accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour in just 4.1 seconds, boasting a top speed of 200 mph.
Norris is building an impressive car collection including a Fiat Jolly and a Shelby Cobra replica. Whilst speaking to F1 on SI ahead of the 2024 Austin Grand Prix, Norris revealed what he looks for in a car. He explained:
"I mean, the only criteria that I need is it just needs to make me happy and smile. That's pretty much it. It doesn't need to be a certain engine or drive a certain way. It's more for me to adapt to whatever the driving style is for any car.
"Because actually a lot of older cars don't drive that way. You know, as soon as you want to push it and drive it a bit quicker, they don't normally drive that well. But I think it's just that feeling and that characteristic that it has is unique to each car. But for me, sound is very important.
"I don't know if it will be forever, but I'm not a fan of that many hybrid cars. I'm not a fan of electric cars at all, so for me it has to have that authentic feeling. Normally, a naturally aspirated engine for me is always a winner, but turbos and all of that, it can be included.
"I think that's what adds then the authenticity to any car that you drive. But for me, it's sound. It's that kind of one to one feeling of you driving a car. I think cars nowadays are almost too perfect and too nice that it almost doesn't matter what it looks like ‘cause they all just drive the same at the end of the day, and then it gets a little bit boring. I think that's why these older classics are more fun."