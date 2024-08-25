WATCH: 'Grumpy' Max Verstappen Woken Up Early For Hilarious Reason At Dutch Grand Prix
As part of standard procedure, Max Verstappen's doorbell was rung at 7 a.m. by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to collect his urine sample ahead of free practice on Friday. Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko pointed out that Verstappen was found to be "a bit grumpy" on Friday morning.
A video on X captures Verstappen's frustration as he recounts being woken up early in the morning by WADA officials. Despite his annoyance, the Dutchman had no choice but to comply with the random doping test, a standard procedure across all sports, including Formula 1.
WADA officials often choose early morning visits, as they consider this the optimal time to collect accurate urine samples when athletes are less likely to be dehydrated, which could otherwise skew test results. These surprise tests are conducted to ensure anti-doping regulations are adhered to and can occur at any time without prior warning.
Considering Verstappen's habit of late-night sim racing sessions, the 7 a.m. wake-up call likely disrupted his usual morning routine, making it an inconvenience for him. Marko revealed that the three-time world champion wasn't in the best of moods in the Red Bull garage on Friday. He told De Telegraaf:
"Max was a bit grumpy.
"It is only a Friday, we should not make it bigger than it is. People from such an agency often come early, because then it is easy to deliver a first pee..."
As Verstappen himself explained during a livestream:
"By the way, I had a lovely morning this morning. So I'm in bed, and suddenly the doorbell ring and I'm like, 'what the f**k'? Who the f**k is ringing the doorbell you know in the motorhome?'.
"And I look at my phone - 7o'clock and I'm like 'what the f**k... what the f**k is going on?'
"I go to the door, open the door, yeah, doping control at 7am.
"That's a great start to the weekend.
"It took me one hour to go to the toilet, that was also fantastic," he ended while sipping a beverage.
The Dutch GP weekend thus far saw McLaren's impressive pace, with Lando Norris securing pole position for Sunday's Grand Prix. While Verstappen secured second, he complained about his RB20 being out of balance during the qualifying session. He told the media:
“I had a bit of a moment in the [Turn] 11-12, but that was also a bit my qualifying in general.
“I never really felt comfortable.
“Every run, there was always one or two corners where I felt like I was losing a lot of time. With the gust of wind, it seemed like it was very sensitive for us.
“The car was really responding aggressively to it. That’s why I think every single run that I did was different. I just had a different balance every time. It just made it very difficult.
“Q3, I think the first lap wasn’t too bad. I tried to push it a bit more, but everything just seems very snappy, very on the edge, I would say.
“Nevertheless, I’m happy to be on the front row after Q1, Q2. I’ve never really been in that top-five region.
“Of course, I was trying to save tires a bit because I only had four sets, but I never really felt that I was in the fight for pole.
“When you come out of qualifying on the front row, I think that’s okay.”