WATCH: Mercedes F1 Hits The Track For First Time In Post- Lewis Hamilton Era
Mercedes hit the track with its 2025 W16 F1 car in Bahrain, making it the team's first challenger in the post-Lewis Hamilton era. The seven-time world champion's move to Ferrari ended a twelve-year partnership that yielded eight Constructors' Championships and six drivers' titles.
Hamilton's move to Ferrari was motivated by his quest for an eighth world title and the dream of racing for the legendary Scuderia. The struggle that Mercedes has gone through this current era has also been a factor behind the decision.
After showcasing progress last season, where the team secured four Grand Prix victories, its highest in the current era, two of which were secured by Hamilton, Mercedes is looking to build on that momentum with the W16, which has reportedly made considerable gains over the winter break. In addition, with rookie driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli taking Hamilton's seat this year, the refreshed driver lineup could bring an extra edge to the team’s performance.
Mercedes unleashed the W16 at the Bahrain International Circuit with George Russell at the wheel a day after it was unveiled. F1 teams have been arriving in Sakhir for pre-season testing, scheduled from the 26th of February to the 28th.
Team principal Toto Wolff spoke of embarking on a new era in the team's history with the W16. He said:
“We open an exciting new era in the story of our team and Mercedes-AMG motorsport in 2025. We are building on the incredible legacy of our heritage, and we can’t wait to go racing.
“Everyone at the team, in Brackley and Brixworth, has been hard at work over the winter. Last season was incredibly competitive on the track and, whilst we took several wins, we are all focused on challenging for victories more consistently. We have made gains in the off-season, but we will only know where we stand come the first race in Australia.
“We have an exciting line-up to help us achieve our objectives. Both drivers have progressed through our junior programme and that is a vindication of our commitment to both supporting and developing talent.
“George has proven that he is one of the very best drivers on the grid, capable of competing for the Drivers’ Championship if we can give him a car capable of doing so. As the senior driver, he will help lead the team forward and support Kimi in his development.
“Kimi has all the necessary talent to achieve great things at the pinnacle of the sport, but this is a rookie season and there will inevitably be ups and downs. We’re looking forward to that journey together though and helping him develop over the course of the year."