WATCH: VCARB Tests 2025 Challenger At Imola With Yuki Tsunoda
VCARB's 2025 challenger, the VCARB02, was spotted testing at Imola with Yuki Tsunoda behind the wheel. This comes just one day after the F1 75 launch event at London's O2 Arena, where all ten teams unveiled their new liveries in front of their drivers and team principals to celebrate 75 years of Formula 1.
The Red Bull junior F1 team showcased its striking white livery in the presence of team boss Laurent Mekies, Tsunoda, and rookie driver Isack Hadjar. Now though, footage on the social media platform X shows the Japanese driver speeding across the legendary Italian circuit in his VCARB02.
Planet F1 reports that VCARB intended to test the new car before the F1 75 launch event but feared a potential livery leak ahead of the grand event. Anticipating a potential clash with the founders of Liberty Media, the team decided to play it safe by postponing the filming day track outing.
The VCARB02 has borrowed many components from Red Bull's 2024 title contender, the RB20, including the sidepods, the gearbox, and the suspension layout. Mekies said the following to Sports Illustrated and other media at the F1 75 event:
“In terms of synergy with Red Bull, nothing has changed with the VCARB02.
"As we stated very many times, we do try to share what is following within the regulations. It is not 1% of the load, but the main components we can share, the gearbox, suspensions we have decided to do it.
“In terms of what we were looking for, I think there is a bit of two streams. In terms of characteristic, we wanted to have a car that was a bit more consistent compared to last year. We had very good moments last year, we had more difficult races.
“So in terms of overall target, we have tried to understand what made our car not so consistent last year and hopefully we will be able to address some of that now. In parallel, we were continuing to evolve the teams, to continue to build the team.
“I’m not here to tell you that we think we have solved all of our competitiveness issues, no. But certainly the team is in the right direction. We have started in our Milton Keynes facility on January 2nd we have now two very good headquarters. So the team is getting together, a lot of people have joined.
“Is it ready yet to say the car is up there? No, we don’t think it’s ready yet. We expect a tough first part of the season. But with the conviction that the direction of travel is the right one, people are pulling together in the right direction."