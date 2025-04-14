What are Max Verstappen's Options if the 4-Time Champion Leaves Red Bull
Red Bull finds it challenging to satisfy Max Verstappen's needs, a struggle evident during the 2024 season and into the initial race weekends of 2025.
Verstappen has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the RB21's performance. He was distraught when the team replaced Liam Lawson after just two races with Yuki Tsunoda instead.
In 2022 and 2023, Verstappen dominated as Red Bull had the fastest car, and the team rarely made operational mistakes, boasting the best pit-stop times and strategies.
Since the start of the second half of the 2023 season, he has built up a long list of grievances.
This pressure continued after the 2023 season into 2024, when Red Bull struggled to compete with McLaren outright, and the car began to struggle.
Gradually, team members have left for better opportunities elsewhere, and the car has seemingly made minimal progress or even regressed outright.
The downturn on the track has also occurred off the track, with power struggles, scandals, and infighting tearing the team apart amid its early dominance in the ground effect regulations.
In 2025, the team has won only one race out of five and appears more dysfunctional than ever, resulting in two crisis meetings held early in the season.
Red Bull are seemingly desperate to stop the team from slipping further, though it could be too late to right the ship.
Verstappen is assessing the situation and may be considering his options, as the 2026 regulation cycle could present an opportunity to contend for titles with a new team.
If the team fails to improve their performance, they might lag behind other teams early in the season.
Verstappen will do everything he can to avoid remaining in a mediocre car, even if it means reconsidering his future with the team and the sport.
Here are Verstappen's three main options if he decides he wants to leave Red Bull:
Mercedes
Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff has made it no secret that he is interested in bringing Verstappen to the team if he is open to leaving Red Bull.
Wolff tried his best to see if he could get Verstappen out of Red Bull once Lewis Hamilton announced he was going to Ferrari, but Max made it clear he wanted to stay with Red Bull.
The Mercedes car is currently faster than the RB21, which could leave Verstappen regretting his decision.
Given that the German car brand has a reputation for producing the best engine formulas, the team could attract Verstappen.
Mercedes has invested significant resources in Kimi Antonelli, which implies that team leader George Russell would have to leave.
Russell does not have a contract for 2025, and his performances in the early part of the season have been impressive, which could lead to Red Bull potentially making a move for the British driver.
Wolff would likely move on from Russell, but Mercedes cannot wait forever for Verstappen, as they could end up missing out on both him and Russell.
Aston Martin
Team owner Lawrence Stroll has spared no expense to make the team competitive, though the results have been mixed so far.
With new facilities and the arrival of the legendary designer Adrian Newey, the project could tempt Verstappen to join, especially given his experience working with Newey.
Rumors have circulated about an enormous amount of money being offered to Verstappen to join the team, which could play a significant role, as such a large sum would compel him to consider the project.
Stroll probably wouldn't permit his son Lance's removal from the team, so Alonso would have to make way for Verstappen.
Alonso has a contract only until the end of 2026, and at over 40 years old, it makes sense to invest in a younger, faster driver at this point.
A buyout of Alonso's contract would come at a high cost, and it's uncertain how patient Verstappen is willing to be with Aston Martin.
The team has faced challenges in achieving substantial in-season improvements, and lacks a strong pedigree in competing for titles, presenting considerable risk for the Dutchman.
If Verstappen were to join another team on the grid, Mercedes would make more sense for his title aspirations.
Retirement
Verstappen has interests in racing series beyond Formula 1, such as the possibility of competing in endurance or rally events, which cannot happen while being a full-time F1 driver.
If he decided to exit the sport completely, he could pursue different goals or enjoy time with his family.
Throughout his career, Max has consistently expressed that he does not aspire to have a lengthy, extensive career like Alonso and Hamilton.
Rather, Verstappen wants to leave on his own terms and pursue other interests in life. If the Red Bull project is simply not satisfying the four-time champion, he could just walk away altogether.