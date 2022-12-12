Why it's too early to judge Williams on their path to F1 success

Williams has achieved tremendous success throughout their time in Formula 1, achieving numerous drivers' and constructors' Championships over several decades in the sport.

Turning the clock back just over twenty years, Williams could easily be described as one of the most accomplished teams in the history of F1.

Having spent years competing against the likes of Ferrari and McLaren, the Grove-based team failed to carry this level of competitiveness in the early 2000s and beyond.

Williams hasn't taken the top step of the podium since Pastor Maldonado's victory in 2012 and hasn't been able to fight for podiums on a consistent basis since the 2015 season.

Financial issues forced the team into survival mode for several seasons, eventually forcing Williams to sell its team to Dorilton Capital.

Whilst this transaction marked the beginning of a new era, the British team's financial limitations made additional support almost necessary.

Despite Dorilton Capital's acquisition of the team, relatively little has changed at Williams in recent seasons.

The Grove-Based team achieved relative success in 2021, finishing eighth in the standings and taking a sequence of points finishes.

These results are a long way from Williams' previous successes, but they are understandable in the context of their recent struggles.

With that said, the 2022 season represented a relatively underwhelming year for Williams who again found themselves running around at the back.

It would be insincere to describe a last-place finish in the standings as a successful season, but in many ways, this result is largely irrelevant.

Ultimately, the next few years should be centred around the team's ability to implement the necessary infrastructure and internal changes to make significant strides forward.

Whether this involves a new wind tunnel, different personnel, or a different leadership structure is a question Williams can answer best for themselves - but it seems inaccurate to suggest that progress can be made without major changes.

Additional wind tunnel time will benefit Williams next season, meaning next year can provide a case study for the team's ability to utilise such an advantage.

If the British squad fails to make considerable gains over the winter, it will only point towards the importance of a significant overhaul taking place at the team.