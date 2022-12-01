Why Nico Hulkenberg deserved Haas's 2023 seat.

Amidst relentless criticism about Nico Hulkenberg's failure to achieve an F1 podium, there is plenty of evidence to suggest he can become a tremendous asset for the American squad.

After a nearly 10-year spell, the 35-year-old's career in Formula 1 is without any standout result to shock or impress the casual observer.

At first glance, failing to secure a podium in almost a decade hardly seems to warrant a second opportunity to make a 'comeback' in Formula 1.

One of the arguments used to criticise Hulkenberg's return is that he "had his chance" in F1 and failed to deliver the necessary results.

Fundamentally, this argument shows a misunderstanding of the tools Nico Hulkenberg's had at his disposal and how his performances can be appropriately judged.

The unpredictability of the 2021 season saw several midfield drivers achieving podiums throughout the year, with these one-off results serving as highlights for those unable to compete with the top teams.

However, 2022 serves as a more realistic representation of how frequently podium finishes are attainable for drivers in the midfield pack - with Lando Norris's P3 in Imola being the top three finish in this category.

Returning to Nico Hulkenberg, whether or not he achieved a podium is largely irrelevant when evaluating his performance as a driver.

Throughout much of his career, podium finishes were almost exclusively reserved for the Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull machines - leaving few opportunities for the rest of the field.

Whilst he is often criticised for missing out on opportunities to collect silverware in F1, these chances would present themselves so scarce that they hardly represent his abilities.

Additionally, for every example of Hulkenberg making a mistake to miss out on a podium (Brazil 2012, Baku 2017), there are plenty of instances (Monaco 2016, Singapore 2017) when mistakes from the team denied him.

Perhaps more importantly, Hulkenberg's teams (Sauber, Force India, Renault) would have been largely unconcerned with his podium tally.

Hulkenberg's task - as with all drivers - was to secure consistent points and maximise the results for his team in the constructors.

For those in top machinery, podiums and race wins are almost guaranteed to accompany strong performances. The same cannot be said for a driver whose entire career was spent in the midfield.

If Hulkenberg can replicate the level he's shown for much of his career, he could prove a tremendously useful asset.