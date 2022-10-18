Will Buxton Defends F1 Podcast After It's Attacked On Twitter: "Who Gave Anyone the Right?"

A Twitter user has slammed F1 podcast, Pitstop, for not knowing that Nico Rosberg won the 2013 championship.

@Cytrusf1 wrote to their Twitter followers:

"For everyone who doesn't know, 2013 championship was won by Nico Rosberg! "This is what takes you to get free paddock passes and interviews with the drivers."

They have included a clip from the Pitstop podcast where presenter Jake, asks his co-presenter Fabio, who won the 2013 championship to which Fabio responds saying that he doesn't know. Jake goes on to inform him that it was Nico Rosberg but quickly doubts himself.

F1 journalist and 'Drive To Survive' regular, Will Buxton, was quick to come to Pitstop's defence saying that "they get access because they are engaging in a way nobody else is."

The Pitstop podcast brand themselves as a space for F1 fans, hosted by F1 fans, which Buxton touches on as well, saying "they're new fans learning about the sport and bringing other new fans with them."