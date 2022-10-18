Skip to main content
Will Buxton Defends F1 Podcast After It's Attacked On Twitter: "Who Gave Anyone the Right?"

Will Buxton Defends F1 Podcast After It's Attacked On Twitter: "Who Gave Anyone the Right?"

The 'Drive To Survive' presenter shuts down dismissive tweets.

The 'Drive To Survive' presenter shuts down dismissive tweets.

A Twitter user has slammed F1 podcast, Pitstop, for not knowing that Nico Rosberg won the 2013 championship. 

@Cytrusf1 wrote to their Twitter followers:

"For everyone who doesn't know, 2013 championship was won by Nico Rosberg!

"This is what takes you to get free paddock passes and interviews with the drivers."

They have included a clip from the Pitstop podcast where presenter Jake, asks his co-presenter Fabio, who won the 2013 championship to which Fabio responds saying that he doesn't know. Jake goes on to inform him that it was Nico Rosberg but quickly doubts himself.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

F1 journalist and 'Drive To Survive' regular, Will Buxton, was quick to come to Pitstop's defence saying that "they get access because they are engaging in a way nobody else is."

The Pitstop podcast brand themselves as a space for F1 fans, hosted by F1 fans, which Buxton touches on as well, saying "they're new fans learning about the sport and bringing other new fans with them."

Will Buxton Drive To Survive
News

Will Buxton Defends F1 Podcast After It's Attacked On Twitter: "Who Gave Anyone the Right?"

By Lydia Mee
Happy Mick
News

F1 News: Haas Owner Casts Doubt On Mick Schumacher Future - "He's wrecked a lot of cars"

By Lydia Mee
Esteban Ocon
News

F1 News: Esteban Ocon Shows Football Fans What They're Missing At Ballon d’Or Awards

By Lydia Mee
Lewis Hamilton
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals Personal Design Change Has Been Adopted By Grid

By Lydia Mee
2022 Spanish Grand Prix Friday (1)
News

F1 News: Alpine's 2023 car already looks "significantly" faster

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220031-scuderia-ferrari-singapore-gp-saturday (1)
News

F1 News: Carlos Sainz - "On my day, I can be better than anyone"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
seb lance
News

F1 News: Aston Martin, Alfa Romeo and Haas battle for $84 million

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
guenther steiner
News

F1 News: Guenther Steiner shoots his shot at Ricciardo

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang