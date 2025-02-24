Will Buxton Opens Up on Leaving F1 for IndyCar in Exciting New Move
Motorsport fans who have come to know and love Will Buxton through his work in Formula 1 will want to pay attention now as the pundit is making an exciting move from Formula 1 to IndyCar. He is set to become a a star of Fox's new era of IndyCar coverage in the United States beginning this year.
The F1TV presenter was a familiar face to many fans through his role in Drive to Survive on Netflix, which boosted his fame outside dedicated Formula 1 circles where he had been thriving for over 20 years. Through his work, he has helped build the community of F1 fans to behemothic levels, and for that, we should all be grateful.
More News: Mick Schumacher Fights for F1 Seat: 'People Have Labeled Me Wrongly'
In conversation with MotorSport Magazine, he has discussed how his move to IndyCar will allow him to share the excitement of fast-paced races with viewers. For him, this opportunity is about inspiring a new generation of racing enthusiasts who may not yet realize what they're missing. He describes the various features that make IndyCar unique—like its diverse tracks and skilled drivers.
"We have a real opportunity to bring amazing racing to an entire generation of new racing fans.
“[There are] things that are phenomenal about IndyCar. The different types of race track; then there’s the teams: brand new ones like Prema and grandees like Penske; and the drivers: the different skill sets they need to bring [racing at 220mph at Indianapolis, threading through narrow street tracks and mastering classic American road courses]."
In his eyes, drivers such as Colton Herta, Pato O'Ward, and Alex Palou are nothing short of brilliant. Buxton has also noticed the daredevil nature of IndyCar drivers and points out that many Formula 1 drivers find IndyCar somewhat dangerous, which speaks volumes about the skill levels involved.
"The thing that astonishes me still is how much of a megastar Colton Herta is, and he’s 24! We feel like he’s been around forever.
“Pato O’Ward and Alex Palou are electrifying, everyone wants to beat Scott Dixon and Will Power. Robert Schwartzman could be something really special for the American audience too, because of his racing style and his personality."
Fox’s acquisition of the IndyCar broadcasting rights from NBC sees the sport start a new chapter. The broadcasting network plans to air all 17 NTT IndyCar Series races on network television with Buxton in a key role. This level of coverage is unprecedented and promises to elevate IndyCar's profile significantly, following in the tracks of F1.
Buxton shares Fox's vision for making IndyCar more accessible and entertaining, aspiring to create an engaging, relatable viewer experience. “It should be a collaborative experience. When talking to Fox, I wanted to know what their plans were, what the broadcast schedule was going to be like, and massive things like every race being in one place on network TV for the first time."
More News: Carlos Sainz Lands New Role For 2025 After Williams Signing
A large element of Fox's strategy is tapping into Buxton's rich history in motorsport journalism. Having served as a pit reporter for SPEED Channel, covered both IndyCar and F1 for NBC, and communicated effectively through various roles, Buxton offers wide-ranging insights alongside plenty of credibility. His past experience has prepared him well for this new phase.
The 2025 IndyCar season, anticipated to be one of the most exciting in its history, will begin with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in March and end with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in August. The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500, taking place in May, remains a major highlight of the year. Fox's new commentary team will feature Buxton as the play-by-play announcer, with analysis from James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell.
Though Buxton is fully dedicated to his role in IndyCar, he hopes to maintain some ties to Formula 1, possibly joining a few races during the latter half of the season. The partnership with Fox and his new role with IndyCar offers a lively canvas for creativity and innovation for him, aiming for not just retaining loyal fans but also attracting new viewers.
For the latest F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.