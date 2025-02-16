Will Lewis Hamilton Dominate at Ferrari? Carlos Sainz Weighs In
Williams driver Carlos Sainz, who was replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari this year, has weighed in on the chances of the seven-time world champion securing his eighth championship title with Ferrari. Sainz raced alongside Charles Leclerc until the end of the 2024 season and helped the Scuderia secure second in the Constructors' Championship.
Hamilton's bombshell move to Ferrari was announced in February last year, leaving Sainz searching for a new seat on the Formula 1 grid. The Spaniard held discussions with top teams like Red Bull and Mercedes but was ultimately convinced by Williams team principal James Vowles' long-term vision for success. This led Sainz to commit to Williams on a multi-year deal.
Having spent four years with Ferrari, Sainz is well-placed to assess Hamilton's title prospects. However, he admitted that not being the Briton's teammate before means he hasn't had access to his data, making it difficult to predict his chances. However, he is aware of Leclerc's capabilities. Speaking to the media, the former Ferrari driver said to the media, including F1 on SI:
“I've never been teammates with Lewis, so I don't know what he's capable of doing. I've never seen his data.
“I've seen Charles [Leclerc], and I know how good Charles is, but I've never been teammates with Lewis.
“The only way you can more or less evaluate a driver purely is when you're their teammate and you see what they're capable of doing.”
Considering the 40-year-old driver's record, Sainz said that he could add to Ferrari's competitive form, but noted that the chances of winning the Drivers' Standings still depend on several factors. Ferrari lost the Constructors' Championship title to McLaren by just 14 points but is expected to be one of the favorites this year. Sainz stressed that Hamilton's addition could make a considerable difference in the upcoming season. He added:
“When I judge by results and his background and what he's achieved, I can only say there's a very high chance that he's going to be competitive in Ferrari.
“But like everything, it will all depend on how well you can adapt to a car, how well you can adapt to a team.
“There are so many variables that it’s impossible for me to predict.
“But I can only say when I left, when I left Ferrari, I did feel the team, both Ferrari and Charles, were ready to fight for a world championship.
“With Lewis joining, those chances can only increase.”