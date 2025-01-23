Williams Announces Key Driver Signing From McLaren
The Williams Racing F1 team has announced the signing of Oliver Turvey as its test and development driver who will bring his expertise from McLaren, where he worked for 15 years. Turvey will primarily focus on assisting the team in developing its new driver-in-loop simulator while leveraging his expertise to validate the team's advancements as it prepares for Formula 1's 2026 regulation changes.
The 37-year-old test driver boasts diverse racing experience. A 2006 Autosport BRDC Award winner, Turvey joined McLaren as a development driver in 2009 while competing in Formula Renault 3.5 and claimed an LMP2 class win at the 2014 Le Mans 24 Hours with Jota. He raced in Formula E with NEXTEV (later NIO) from 2014-15 until 2022, before becoming a sporting advisor at DS Penske while continuing his McLaren role.
Turvey's engineering background has made him a highly valued development driver in Formula E, endurance racing, and F1. Speaking on his new role with Williams, he said:
“I am delighted to join Williams. It’s an honour to have the opportunity to join such an historic and successful team.
"The ambition and determination driving this project are incredibly inspiring, and I’m excited for the challenge ahead to help bring the team back to the top.
"It is a privilege to work alongside Alex and Carlos, who I consider two of the best drivers in F1. I look forward to using my experience as both a driver and engineer to work closely with the team at Grove to enhance the car’s performance in the simulator and support the race team."
Williams sporting director Sven Smeets added:
"We’re very happy to welcome Oliver to the team.
"He brings a vast amount of experience and expertise that will be invaluable to our progression as we continue to strengthen the team across the board.
"The role of a test and development driver is vital to our journey back towards success, and I am confident that Oliver, who will join Harrison Scott, will result in a strong team developing the current and future cars.”
Turvey's addition to Williams comes at a time when the team is undergoing a significant overhaul in several areas with a bid to become a top team in the new era of regulations from 2026, when cars will be powered by an equal ratio of electric power and internal combustion.
As a step to improve its competitive form on the track, the Grove outfit signed former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who will race alongside Alex Albon from the 2025 season. Sainz is expected to contribute greatly to the development of the team's F1 car with his knowledge and expertise.