Williams Announces Legendary 2025 Ambassadors Including Two F1 Champions
The Williams Racing F1 team has announced the signing of three new drivers as its ambassadors this season, consisting of former Formula 1 world champions Jacques Villeneuve and Jenson Button. The third driver, Jamie Chadwick, is a role model for aspiring women in motorsports. The trio will be the face of the Grove-based outfit this year.
Williams' announcement comes months after the team confirmed former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz as its new driver alongside Alex Albon. Despite Williams struggling on several fronts in the last two years, team principal James Vowles' ambitious vision to transform the team into a winning outfit won over Sainz. Vowles has now announced the three iconic drivers as the team's ambassadors. Speaking on the new signing, the team boss said:
"It’s a privilege to have Jenson, Jacques and Jamie with the team for 2025.
"Together they are the perfect representation of this iconic team: the history we have made, our proud tradition of investing in future champions and opening up access to motorsport, and our ambition and determination to make history again.
"Jenson and Jacques made their F1 debuts with Williams and went on to become world champions, while Jamie has broken boundaries for women in motorsport as a Williams Racing driver and mentor to Lia [Block]. We are delighted to have them as part of the next chapter in Williams’ story."
Button is known for securing the championship title in 2009 with Brawn GP, the underdog team that went into the history books of the sport for its iconic story. He made his premier class debut in 2000 with Williams and raced for a year, before re-joining the team in 2019. Speaking on the new partnership, Button said:
"Williams gave me my first shot in Formula 1, and it’s incredible to be celebrating 25 years since that debut this year.
"Being an ambassador for this team is a privilege, and I’m excited to continue contributing to its legacy and future."
Villeneuve, the last Williams driver to win the drivers' championship in 1997, added:
"Williams has been a crucial part of my life, filled with fond memories. I am ecstatic to be part of the family again, and to help celebrate the team’s heritage while supporting its future."
Chadwick, the first female Indy NXT winner in 15 years and a three-time W Series champion, said:
"Williams has been a huge part of my career and journey in motorsport over the last four years.
"I’m proud to continue representing the team in 2025, challenging myself to keep developing as a driver and helping to mentor the next generation of racers coming through F1 Academy."