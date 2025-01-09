Williams Bids Emotional Farewell To Franco Colapinto As Driver Secures Alpine F1 Role
21-year-old Argentine driver Franco Colapinto bids an emotional farewell to Williams Racing to join Alpine as their Test and Reserve Driver for the 2025 season.
Colapinto first made headlines when he debuted with Williams at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix, becoming the first Argentine to compete in Formula 1 in 23 years.
During his stint with Williams, Colapinto impressed many by scoring points at the Baku race, where he finished eighth, and once again at the US Grand Prix.
The agreement between Williams and Alpine means that Franco will be moving on to a promising role with a multi-year contract at Alpine.
Williams team principal James Vowles, who has been pushing for the Argentine driver to secure a role in 2025, commented:
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Alpine for Franco to join the team on a multi-year arrangement starting in 2025.
"Over nine memorable races with Williams he clearly showed he is deserving of a place in Formula 1 and we always said we would support him to get one.
"Williams has one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid for 2025 and beyond in Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, so we believe this agreement with Alpine represents Franco’s best chance of securing a race seat in 2025 or 2026.
"The Williams Racing Driver Academy exists to discover and develop the F1 stars of the future which is exactly what it has done in Franco’s case, and builds on our long tradition of giving talented young drivers their break at the top level of motorsport.
"We are proud to have returned Argentina to the F1 grid, want to thank Franco for everything he has brought to the team and look forward to future battles on track.”
Before reaching F1, he had a strong junior career, achieving victories across various single-seater competitions and ranking sixth in the 2024 F2 feeder championship, which also included a win and several podium finishes.
Colapinto brings with him valuable backing from Argentina and Latin America, which played a part in the negotiations between Williams and Alpine. Additionally, Colapinto’s potential role as a mid-season replacement for Jack Doohan at Alpine opens up exciting possibilities for his future in the sport, keeping him in contention for a full-time seat in the coming seasons.
Franco shared his thanks to the Williams team for their ongoing support, stating:
“I want to say a big thanks to Williams Racing and the team partners, who supported me from the moment I joined the Academy and gave me the opportunity of becoming a Formula 1 driver.
"They made my dreams come true and I will always be grateful for that. I’d like to thank the mechanics and all the team members who made a massive effort to put the car on track and give me the opportunity to score points.
"And to the fans, who have been so supportive, you have been there for us in the good times and bad; you are the best.”