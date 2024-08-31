Williams Chief Addresses Mick Schumacher 'Isn't Special' Remark With Public Apology
Williams team principal James Vowles has apologized to Mick Schumacher after saying the Mercedes reserve driver was not "special" enough to secure an F1 seat against junior driver Franco Colapinto, who replaced Logan Sargeant for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Vowles was left with three driver options to fill the seat alongside Alex Albon, namely Schumacher, Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, and Williams Academy driver Colapinto. The team boss explained at the Italian Grand Prix that Lawson was out of contention for the seat due to Red Bull's condition to have him back when needed, which could potentially leave Williams with one driver for the race if one of the Red Bull drivers was unable to race.
Thus, Vowles had a decision to make between Schumacher and Colapinto. Eventually, the latter was chosen given his Williams Academy association and familiarity with the team's simulator. On the other hand, Vowles deemed Schumacher as not "special," implying that the former Haas driver didn't carry the status of a Formula 1 icon. He had told the media:
“I think we have to be straightforward about this. Mick isn't special, he would just be good."
Vowles' comment sparked surprise, prompting him to apologize after reviewing his statement the following morning and realizing how it was perceived. Speaking on Formula 1's television broadcast, as reported by Autosport.com, he said:
“Where I read the headlines afterwards this morning, what really came across is using the word special in the context of Mick.
“And I really want to clarify what I mean, first and foremost.
“I'm not here to put Mick down. Mick is in a world championship team [Mercedes] who have chosen him as reserve driver.
“And there's good reason behind it. That is because he's an incredibly strong candidate.
“And the word special? I use it in the context of multiple world champions like Ayrton Senna fundamentally, Lewis [Hamilton] as well. Clearly that's a foolish thing to do, because that's the comparison.”
Vowles acknowledged Schumacher's progress in the last few years, as he now races for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship. He confirmed apologizing to the 25-year-old driver personally and emphasized that he didn't doubt his abilities. He said:
“Here's where Mick is: he's had a tough run of it.
“He's made some exceptional progress, and he's in a very strong team around him.
“Our decision is based on the fact that we want to go with our academy and our drivers.
“I've apologized to Mick as well. He didn't request anything, but it's important to me, because he's incredibly close to me, and it just came across entirely the wrong way.
“So more than anything else, I wanted that to be abundantly clear.
“Don't doubt his abilities, but we as Williams have to go with our Academy. It makes sense what we're doing.”