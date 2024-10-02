Williams Chief Confirms Franco Colapinto In Talks With Audi F1 As Contract Details Emerge
Williams team principal James Vowles has confirmed that his team is in talks with the Sauber F1 team to loan Franco Colapinto for the next two years, meaning the Argentine will undergo the team's transition into the Audi Works team in 2026, if selected.
The F2 driver, also a part of the Williams Academy, made his Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix after the Grove outfit made a bold call to end its association with Logan Sargeant on performance grounds. However, Colapinto's signing remains limited to the 2024 season as Ferrari's Carlos Sainz is contracted to take his seat alongside Alex Albon in 2025.
With just three Formula 1 Grands Prix ticked off his list, Colapinto has already secured four points for Williams, surpassing Sargeant's tally of points secured in the last two seasons. Colapinto proved through his near-identical performance to his experienced teammate Albon that he packs the oomph to rise to the ranks of a championship contender.
That put the 21-year-old driver on Audi's radar, as it looks to sign a suitable driver alongside Haas' Nico Hulkenberg next year. With the Hinwil team being the only one on the F1 grid with an open seat, apart from VCARB, two prominent contenders are vying for the coveted opportunity.
One of them is Sauber's current driver, Valtteri Bottas, who despite being unable to score a point thus far in the 2024 season due to the lack of upgrades on the C44 F1 car, is known to be Audi's preferred option. The second contender is F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto, a promising talent who has yet to showcase his prowess in the premier class.
Colapinto sits right between the two options, holding a strong chance to secure a seat with Sauber next year. What adds to his prospect is a proven Formula 1 report card in three Grands Prix thus far, sufficient enough to offer clues to potential teams on his attitude and talent.
In his quest for an F1 seat, Vowles revealed to the Wall Street Journal, as quoted by Motorsportweek.com, that he was in talks with Sauber/Audi over a potential loan deal involving Colapinto. He also has a Plan B in mind, in case the deal does not go through. He said:
“For transparency, we are in conversations to see if that is a route for him.
“Where he could be on the grid with them [Sauber] for two years.
“He would be our reserve driver, he’d be ready to stand by should anything happen, and what I have learned in the last 12 months is that the F1 driver situation is not over.
“It’s good for us, we’re signed, but watch next year. I think you’re going to see a little bit more movement.
“There’s more opportunity out there as well at the same time, so having one of the best drivers on the grid available, I think, will be a strength.”