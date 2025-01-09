Williams Chief Delivers Realistic Race-Winning Car Timeline After Carlos Sainz Signing
Williams team principal James Vowles has outlined a realistic timeline for the team's return to winning form. Since his appointment in 2023, Vowles has overseen significant restructuring efforts and stressed that progress in Formula 1 is gradual, particularly when substantial investments and long-term development are required.
One big highlight of the Grove outfit last year was the signing of former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who was impressed by Vowles' ambitions and the team's projected trajectory, which motivated him to take on the challenge. Sainz is well aware that the current season will be a challenge considering it is the last year of the ground effect era in Formula 1 that began in 2022, a period during which Williams faced many difficulties.
Thus, Williams perceives 2026 as a year where it could make significant improvements, as it marks the inception of a new era of regulations. However, the team boss believes it won't be until 2028 when the team could begin to win races. When he was told by the media that Alex Albon had said that Williams could win races in 2025, Vowles clarified, stating:
"Crikey, I didn’t realise he said that.
“I think if you ask me to commit to a date, I would have said more ’28, but I think the point is we should be on the right journey to get towards there as well.
“There’s quite a bit of investment, senior management and other elements, that are kicking in for ’26 and ’27. It takes time in F1.
“We can shortcut some bits and I’m sure we can have some faster performance [coming] to the table, but you won’t have the foundations in place, and it will collapse at some point.
“Getting it right is the real key behind being successful in F1, not for one year but for many, many years in front.
“[So], ’28 I’d be a lot more confident about looking you in the eyes and saying, ‘Yes’.”
Vowles explained his reaction to Sainz's signing last year, saying he was overwhelmed when the deal was made since it was a big step towards securing wins for the team. He added:
“When it was signed, I was over the moon, and he [Sainz] knows I was over the moon.
“When I told the factory, which was effectively there and then, I enjoyed the moment.
“Moments like this, they don’t come many times in your career, where you’ve made a pivotal decision that will completely change the direction and course of an organisation.
“It was within our management committee, they asked, ‘Right, what are we doing to celebrate?’, and I said, ‘We’re not celebrating’.
“This is just one step of about a thousand that we need to achieve along our journey to be successful.
“I’ll celebrate when you come to me and say, ‘Congratulations, Williams is a strong competitor fighting for wins and fighting for championships’.
“As horrible as that sounds, that’s what it takes to get me to a point where I believe we’ve been successful.
“Carlos is a huge asset, he’s a brilliant driver, but he’s a step along the way for this team moving back towards the front.”