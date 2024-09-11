Williams Chief Disagrees With Alex Albon Over Ambitious Team Targets
Williams' team boss, James Vowles has set an ambitious target for the team, eyeing the 2028 season as the point when they can realistically compete for Grand Prix victories. Vowles, who joined Williams in early 2023 after a long stint at Mercedes, has been focused on turning around the team's fortunes. Williams was once a dominant force in Formula 1, with nine constructors' titles and seven drivers' championships during the 1980s and 1990s. However, recent years have seen the team struggle at the back of the grid.
Under Vowles' leadership, Williams made some progress in 2023, rising from last place to finish seventh in the constructors' standings. However, in the 2024 season, they have slipped to ninth, with only six points from 16 of 24 scheduled races. In a report by Formula1.com Vowles remains optimistic, laying out a multi-year plan to bring Williams back to the front, with 2028 being the realistic target for competing at the highest level.
This is a step beyond the 2027 timeframe mentioned by driver Alex Albon, who sees that year as a possible turning point for Williams to start achieving podiums under the new F1 regulations set to come into effect in 2026.
“Crikey, I didn’t realise he said that,” Vowles initially laughed in response, before sharing some more insight into the changes taking place behind the scenes at Williams. “I think if you ask me to commit to a date, I would have said more ’28, but I think the point is we should be on the right journey to get towards there as well.
“There’s quite a bit of investment, senior management and other elements, that are kicking in for ’26 and ’27. It takes time in F1. We can shortcut some bits and I’m sure we can have some faster performance [coming] to the table, but you won’t have the foundations in place, and it will collapse at some point.
“Getting it right is the real key behind being successful in F1, not for one year but for many, many years in front. [So], ’28 I’d be a lot more confident about looking you in the eyes and saying, ‘Yes’.”
Vowles' efforts to revitalize Williams F1 have recently been given a boost with the signing of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who will join the team in 2025. Sainz's decision to move to Williams, despite interest from other top teams, proves his belief in the team's long-term vision and Vowles' leadership. However, when asked about celebrating this major signing, Vowles downplayed it, describing the move as “one step of about a thousand” in Williams' broader journey to returning to competitive form.
“When it was signed, I was over the moon, and he [Sainz] knows I was over the moon,” Vowles said of signing the three-time Grand Prix winner.
“When I told the factory, which was effectively there and then, I enjoyed the moment. Moments like this, they don’t come many times in your career, where you’ve made a pivotal decision that will completely change the direction and course of an organisation.
“I’ll celebrate when you come to me and say, ‘Congratulations, Williams is a strong competitor fighting for wins and fighting for championships’. As horrible as that sounds, that’s what it takes to get me to a point where I believe we’ve been successful.
“Carlos is a huge asset, he’s a brilliant driver, but he’s a step along the way for this team moving back towards the front.”