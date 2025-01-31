Williams Chief Speaks Up On Franco Colapinto Potentially Replacing Jack Doohan At Alpine
Williams team principal James Vowles has clarified his earlier comments about Franco Colapinto potentially taking Jack Doohan's Alpine F1 seat in 2025 or 2026. Vowles has pointed out that Doohan should be allowed to "prove himself" but hinted that the spot could be secured by the former Williams reserve driver in the future.
Doohan was chosen as Esteban Ocon's replacement for the 2025 season, but considering executive advisor Flavio Briatore's inclination to have Colapinto on team Alpine, the Argentine was hired as the Enstone outfit's reserve driver. However, speculation suggested that the chances of Colapinto replacing Doohan are high this season, especially after his stellar performance last year when he performed reserve driver duties for Williams.
Vowles clarified a statement he gave out when Colapinto was signed by Alpine. He had said: "We believe this agreement with Alpine represents Franco’s best chance of securing a race seat in 2025 or 2026." The Williams' chief's statement led Alpine to respond, stating that its drivers would be dealt with in a fair manner.
Considering Colapinto's racing prowess, Vowles was asked if there was a real chance for the 21-year-old driver to replace Doohan and if Doohan should be given the time to prove himself. Vowles said:
"I think both.
"Jack should be given the time to prove himself. Simple as that. I think every driver should be given the opportunity.
"If, and it's an if, he's not the right level, Franco is there and ready to go, and that's what I meant by it [in his prior remarks]."
Vowles remarked that at the moment, Alpine was the best option for Colapinto if he wanted to secure a full-time seat in the premier class, considering the lack of potential opportunities in other teams. He said:
"Look at the grid, that is the best opportunity for Franco, and my job in this is making sure he is put in the best situation possible.
"We [Williams] have a great driver line-up for at least the next two years so it won't be with us, and it won't be up and down the grid, if you look at it for the most part. So it's his best chance to get in."
The Williams team boss stressed that Colapinto was ready to step in an F1 car. He said:
"I think he's ready to step straight in.
"It's an Alpine decision, but Franco, as he left me, is fired-up and ready to go."