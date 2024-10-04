Williams Chief Teases Huge Boost for 2026 Season
Williams team chief James Vowles has dropped hints about a promising future, driven by the team's prolonged partnership with Mercedes. The Grove-based outfit will continue to use Mercedes power units through the 2026 season, taking advantage of the extensive advancements made by Mercedes for the upcoming F1 engine regulations.
During an appearance on the F1 Beyond The Grid podcast, Vowles explained:
“I think Mercedes have done an exceptional job, which is why I was very happy to resign back up for an extension.
“And I think you’re going to see differences between power units that do not exist today.
“Today, pretty much all the power units are much of a muchness. I think that will change in 2026, and you’ll see a difference between the power units.”
The forthcoming enhancements hold great promise for Williams' performance, according to Vowles.
“I can see real tangible performance development, especially on the 2026 car.”
Driver Alex Albon, who extended his commitment to Williams through 2026, similarly shares this optimism. Albon is hopeful for a renaissance akin to 2014, stating, as quoted by MotorsportWeek.com:
“I hope Mercedes has a strong engine and good battery efficiency.
“That could work in our favour in the Constructors’ comparison and make us relatively competitive with teams with other engines.
“I hope that we can let the power unit carry us a little bit, and I remember a little bit of 2014 where the gap to the front places could be bigger.
“But that puts us in a good position and we can still build and develop and change parts of the team. And then we can make bigger steps up to 2027.”
Williams has been struggling with performance in the last few years. However, since Vowles joined the team at the start of the 2023 season, the team has made some positive moves forward and huge new hires. The British team made another jump in performance after American driver Logan Sargeant was replaced by Argentine driver Franco Colapinto for the remainder of the 2024 season. Since then, the team has enjoyed more point-scoring races.
The team is currently in the eighth position in the Constructors' Standings with 16 points. With six races to go in the season, Williams will be working hard to defend the position from Alpine which is currently in ninth with 13 points, whilst also attempting to put the pressure on Haas in seventh with 31 points.
2024 F1 Constructors' Standings
1. McLaren - 516 points
2. Red Bull Racing - 475 points
3. Ferrari - 441 points
4. Mercedes - 329 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 31 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points