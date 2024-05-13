Williams F1 News: Alex Albon Teases Silly Season Decisions in 'Next Couple of Weeks'
Amid mounting speculation in the F1 paddock, Williams driver Alex Albon has hinted at imminent decisions that could shape the driver market over the next few weeks. His insights speculate major moves could be announced soon, following other recent high-profile shifts.
The Formula 1 driver market is poised for drama in the coming weeks as ten drivers have contracts which are due to expire at the end of the current season. Albon, currently contracted with Williams until the end of 2025, suggested that the implications of recent shifts are set to expedite decisions across the grid about next season's line-up. When asked during an interview if he would still be at Williams next year, Albon responded, as quoted by Motorsport Week:
“Erm… I won’t comment for now. I’m still focused on this.
“Everything is moving early, very quickly, obviously Nico [Hulkenberg] has just pulled somewhat of a trigger at Sauber and I’m sure the second one is going to follow soon.
“Everything including my focus on where I go, not so much for next year but the year after, focusing on that side of things.
“These next couple of weeks are where the decisions for the whole grid is going to be finalized.”
Despite being under a longer contract, Albon remains non-committal about his long-term future with Williams. Team Principal James Vowles has even indicated that an early release from his contract is a possibility.
Reflecting on the unique circumstances this season has brought with driver movement announcements have been made much earlier than normal, Albon commented:
“Yes it is.
“Truthfully I’ve never been in a fortunate position to have talks so early. It is new for everyone not just myself.
“There’s a bit more work…you see a lot more managers walking around the paddock at this time of the year. He’s [his manager] out here for the first time this year.”
As the silly season approaches, all eyes will be on Albon and the ten drivers soon-to-be out of contract.