Williams F1 Replace Logan Sargeant With Immediate Effect
In a significant mid-season move, Williams Racing has announced that Franco Colapinto will replace Logan Sargeant as their driver for the remainder of the 2024 F1 season.
Starting from the Italian Grand Prix, Colapinto will race alongside Alex Albon under the race number 43.
Franco Colapinto, who is part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy, is set to make his Formula 1 race debut, stepping up from a promising career in Formula 2. Earlier this year, he first caught attention within the F1 paddock during a practice session (FP1) at the British Grand Prix.
Speaking about his upcoming debut, Colapinto commented in a press release from the team:
“It is an honour to be making my Formula 1 debut with Williams – this is what dreams are made of.
"The team has such amazing history and a mission to get back to the front which I can’t wait to be part of.
"Coming into F1 mid-season will be an enormous learning curve but I am up for the challenge, and I’m fully focused on working as hard as I can with Alex and the team to make it a success.”
Colapinto is not only the first Argentine to step into a Formula 1 cockpit in over two decades but also the second from his country to drive for Williams, following in the footsteps of Carlos Reutemann.
James Vowles, the Team Principal of Williams, shared the rationale behind this significant change, stating:
“To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season.
"We have just brought a large upgrade to the car and need to maximise every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle.
"We also believe in investing in our young drivers in the Williams Racing Driver Academy, and Franco is getting a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what he is capable of across the final nine rounds of the season.
"This is undoubtedly incredibly tough on Logan, who has given his all throughout his time with Williams, and we want to thank him for all his hard work and positive attitude.
"Logan remains a talented driver and we will support him to continue his racing career for the future. I know that Franco has great speed and huge potential, and we look forward to seeing what he can do in Formula 1.”