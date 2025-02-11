Williams F1 Team Confirms Name Change with Huge New Partnership
Williams Racing has announced they are changing their name to Atlassian Williams Racing thanks to a new long-term partnership with Atlassian.
Known for being the joint-second most successful team in F1 history, Williams Racing's legacy includes 114 race wins, 9 Constructors’ Championships, and 7 Drivers’ Championships.
Founded in 1977, Williams has held a prominent position within Formula 1, particularly known for their strong designwork, with famous drivers like Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill, and Alain Prost bringing championships home during their tenures. Despite facing challenges in recent years, including a decline in competitiveness since the 2010s, the team has focused on rebuilding, particularly after Dorilton Capital's acquisition in 2020 and with James Vowle's input as tema principal.
Atlassian, known globally for tools like Jira, Confluence, and Trello, supports over 300,000 customers with software solutions that enhance team collaboration. These tools aim to streamline workflows and improve productivity. F1 on SI use these tools daily, in fact.
Atlassian's involvement as the official title partner, technology partner, and collaboration software partner in this partnership represents the largest in Williams’ 48-year history.
James Vowles, the Team Principal of Williams, has highlighted his team's ambitions.
“I am delighted to welcome Atlassian into Formula 1 and our evolution into Atlassian Williams Racing," he said.
“Attracting a title partnership of this size and significance is a momentous day in our team’s illustrious history and a major milestone in our comeback transformation.
“We are putting in place all the right ingredients to get this team back to the front of the grid, and in Atlassian we have a partner that through its technology and tools will help unleash our full potential by improving teamwork and collaboration right across the organisation.
“Our values and ambition align perfectly, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together.”
Atlassian's CEO, Mike Cannon-Brookes, talked about the synergy between their software and F1's demands for high-speed, real-time teamwork.
“Formula 1 is the ultimate team sport,” he said. “It's where engineers, developers, commercial teams, pit crews and countless others work together in real-time at incredible speeds to race for a podium finish.
“Atlassian shares Williams' deep belief in the power of teamwork. We know that when great teams have the right tools and practices, they can achieve things that would be impossible alone.
“As one of the first global technology companies out of Australia, we understand what it's like to have passion, drive and the belief that you're building something great.
“This team has been through a remarkable transformation, and I believe Atlassian Williams Racing has all the foundations for a renewed era of greatness.”
In 2025, drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz are set to lead the team. As part of their new branding, the team will unveil their FW47 car with Atlassian branding at Silverstone on February 14. The official race livery will be revealed at the F1 season launch on February 18 at The O2 in London. Silverstone, a historic venue.
The visual identity of Atlassian Williams Racing will feature a new logo that combines Atlassian’s blue with Williams’ traditional navy blue, and this will be evident through driver suits and team gear.