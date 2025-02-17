Williams F1 Team Partners With Leading Sports Betting Company for 2025 Season
The Williams F1 Team has announced a multi-year partnership with Super Group Limited, a leading name in the sports betting and gaming industry. This partnership is a big moment for both organizations, as it brings together a storied F1 team with a prominent player in online gaming and betting.
Super Group, the parent company of well-known brands such as Betway and Jackpot City, is making its entry into the F1 after already being prominent in other sports such as football in the UK. The partnership will see these brands displayed prominently on the cars driven by Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz for the upcoming 2025 season.
More News: Alex Albon Outlines His 2025 Expectations as Williams FW47 Car Revealed
Williams is going through a substantial transformation, including with the unveiling of a partnership with Atlassian earlier this year. This allowed Williams to rebrand itself as Atlassian Williams Racing.
Partnerships, especially those with cutting-edge technology companies such as Atlassian, will play a big role in the team's resurgence.
Super Group's push into Formula 1 reflects a broader trend of gaming and betting companies leveraging motorsport’s extensive global reach and its 700 million fans, spread across 200 territories. The marketing appeal of F1 is undeniable, and the partnership offers a new avenue for companies like Super Group to expand their audience in regulated markets around the world.
The new livery featuring Betway and Jackpot City will be revealed at Formula 1’s season launch event at The O2 in London.
More News: Williams Unveils Insane One-Off 2025 Livery Ahead Of F1 75 Launch
Historically, Williams has had successful title sponsorships, and while the team hadn't partnered with a title sponsor since 2019, joining forces with Atlassian and now Super Group proves that the team is growing in the right direction. The arrangement comes alongside Williams' partnerships with other major corporations like Santander, Duracell, Gulf Oil International, and Kraken.
James Bower, Commercial Director at Atlassian Williams Racing, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership:
"We are pleased to welcome Super Group into Formula 1 as an Official Partner to Atlassian Williams Racing. Williams is an icon of a sport that has a growing global fan base of more than 700 million people and is broadcast in 200 territories, providing an incredible platform for Betway and Jackpot City to reach fans in every corner of the planet.
"We take great pride in our award-winning, innovative and fan-focused approach to partnership activations and look forward to working together with Super Group in 2025 and beyond."
Super Group's CEO, Neal Menashe, is similarly optimistic about the collaboration:
"We are delighted to join the thrilling world of Formula 1, by partnering with one of the most prestigious teams in motor racing. The sport perfectly matches the excitement that our brands offer our worldwide customer base and we look forward to Betway and Jackpot City logos being seen at circuits across the globe during the varied and entertaining Grand Prix calendar."
For the latest F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.