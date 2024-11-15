Williams F1 Team Reveals Special Las Vegas Grand Prix Livery
Williams F1 Team, known for its rich legacy in Formula 1, has unveiled a special livery for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix. This striking design, which includes significant input from their partner Keeper Security, will be run in Sin City.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix, a glamorous fixture on the Formula 1 calendar since its start in 2023, offers teams a distinctive platform to showcase their special liveries. Set against the spectacular backdrop of Las Vegas's nightlife, this event has quickly become a favorite for both teams and fans, eager to witness not just the race but the neon lights that accompany it.
As part of this spectacle, the Williams F1 Team has seized the opportunity to present a custom livery that integrates themes from their tech partner, Keeper Security.
In preparation for the Grand Prix, James Bower, the Commercial Director of Williams Racing said the following:
"Keeper Security joined our mission to return to the front of the grid earlier this year," Bower said, "and since then, our partnership has gone from strength to strength. This striking Las Vegas engine cover takeover will showcase our joint values of innovation and speed which are vital to both cybersecurity and on-track performance."
Before this reveal, Williams Racing had already shown off their standard 2024 livery for the FW46, unveiled at an event in New York ahead of the season. That design paid homage to their championship legacy, featuring a dark blue theme complemented by red and white pinstripes, nodding to their British roots. For the Las Vegas event, they've retained the iconic championship-heritage yellow on the FW46 but have adapted it to highlight Keeper Security’s branding.
Williams’ partnership with Keeper Security further includes a special activation event in Las Vegas before the race.
Williams is currently positioned ninth in the Constructors' Championship. Despite recent challenges, including a setback at the São Paulo Grand Prix where driver Alexander Albon faced a punctuated event due to crashing in qualifying, the team remains focused on improving its standing. Performance issues aside, Williams has recently brought on the services of Franco Colapinto, replacing Logan Sargeant.
Williams Racing continues to foster collaboration with notable partners like Komatsu, further strengthening its business model and linking innovation across various sectors. Komatsu has a storied history with Williams, previously supplying key components in their title-winning campaigns during the 1980s and 90s. The renewed partnerships form part of a broader strategy aimed at revamping the team’s performance under the knowing eyes of team principal James Vowles.