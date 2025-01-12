Williams Gives Fans Behind-The-Scenes Look At Carlos Sainz's Debut Drive In Abu Dhabi
Williams has unveiled a behind-the-scenes video of Carlos Sainz's first drive for their team at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Sainz's drive with Williams marks the beginning of a fresh chapter after a four-year stint at Ferrari. The Maranello-based squad announced ahead of the 2024 season that they were replacing the Spanish driver with seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton in 2025.
Sainz took until the summer break to discuss his options with various teams before he confirmed that he had signed with Williams to drive alongside Alex Albon.
During post-season private filming sessions, Sainz completed 146 laps and set the second-fastest time of the day, only behind his former Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.
Reflecting on the end of his Ferrari days, Sainz shared mixed feelings during his last race with the team at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He explained at the time:
"Being very honest with you, I don't think so. I think, I'm not going to lie, my last laps, as much as I was pushing like hell for this team and trying to, I was already starting to feel things in the car and trying to say, remember how this feels, because I need to remember why is this car quick in this corner and why does it feel good?
"I'm extremely motivated for the challenge that I have ahead of me."
Sainz also recently spoke about his winter training ahead of his debut with Williams, stating:
"I'm about to begin winter training now and I know everybody at the factory is working hard to get our car ready for the new season and our launch at Silverstone on February 14th. It should be a great way to start an important year for us as a team.
"We're not far away from the Silverstone car launch. I cannot wait to see my new baby and to drive it. Let's try and make this 2025 a good one. It's an important time for Williams where we're all going to try and push to bring this team back to the fron of the grid."
