Williams Leaves Door Open for Former Driver Ahead of Carlos Sainz’s 2025 Start
Williams Racing has left the door open for Franco Colapinto to possibly return to their Formula 1 team even as the Argentine driver prepares for his role with Alpine.
This development follows Williams' decision to sign Carlos Sainz, formerly of Ferrari, to drive alongside Alex Albon in the 2025 season. While unable to give the driver a seat, but still wanting to help him explore his talents, Williams sold the driver to Alpine.
Colapinto had been part of Williams' team for nine impressive races before moving to the reserve driver position with Alpine. This move has stemmed from uncertainties regarding Jack Doohan's future in Formula 1, positioning Colapinto as a key option for Alpine in the near future.
James Vowles, Williams' team principal, played a crucial role in shaping Colapinto's career path. He admitted that Alpine seemed to provide Colapinto with the best opportunity for a full-time race seat within the next two years, even though that didn't guarantee a spot in 2025. Vowles is prioritizing Colapinto's growth while also generating revenue that the team sorely needs.
Vowles stated:
"The decision was involved around, I believe Formula 1 drivers that deserve to be in the sport, and he does, should be driving a Formula 1 car."
Williams' management decisions come against a backdrop of changes in the driver market for the 2025 season. With Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari and several other large driver changes, teams are pushing for youthful talent, resulting in a large number of rookies on the grid this year.
Six new drivers will debut in 2025, which suggests teams are interested in investing in promising talents like Colapinto, who became the first Argentine F1 driver since 2001, boosting fan engagement from Latin America.
Colapinto's career began with success in Formula 2, where he finished ninth in 2024 after leaving mid-season, claiming a victory and several podium finishes. These performances earned him a spot in Formula 1 with Williams, where he demonstrated his potential by scoring points in key races, including those in Baku and the United States. As an Argentine driver, Colapinto carries national pride and the backing of a passionate fanbase, which both Williams and Alpine recognize as valuable.
With Alpine, Colapinto moves into a role with a multi-year contract that hints at long-term career prospects. Despite uncertainties surrounding Doohan at Alpine, the team views Colapinto as a potential mid-season replacement.
James Vowles commented on this partnership with Alpine by stating:
"Not sat as a reserve driver for us, necessarily. We have two great drivers for the next two years. I have no place for him and his best opportunity is with Alpine." However, Williams hasn't closed the chapter completely.
"That’s not a guarantee that there’s a seat coming up in 2025 but it is the best opportunity over the next two years and my decision on that was based around him and what will make him successful in the future."
He continued: "As you can see it’s not a goodbye to him, he will be still with us in the period to come after that so for me, it’s an investment in the future as well."
Colapinto, for his part, expressed his gratitude towards Williams Racing.
"I want to say a big thanks to Williams Racing and the team partners, who supported me from the moment I joined the Academy and gave me the opportunity of becoming a Formula 1 driver.
"They made my dreams come true and I will always be grateful for that. I’d like to thank the mechanics and all the team members who made a massive effort to put the car on track and give me the opportunity to score points.
"And to the fans, who have been so supportive, you have been there for us in the good times and bad; you are the best."
Looking ahead, the prospect of Cadillac joining the grid in 2026 could potentially offer additional opportunities for drivers like Colapinto. I don't feel like this is the last we'll see of him.
