Williams Offers Update On Logan Sargeant's Qualifying Hopes After Terrifying FP3 Crash
Williams Racing has confirmed that they are pushing all limits to prepare Logan Sargeant’s car for the upcoming qualifying session after his harrowing crash during the third free practice (FP3) at Zandvoort.
The American driver experienced a severe crash, which landed the car airborne and ultimately engulfed in flames, nearly 15 minutes into FP3—promptly causing the session to be halted.
Sargeant miraculously emerged from the wreckage unharmed and was quick to reassure the team of his condition. However, the incident left his participation in the day’s qualifying session in serious jeopardy. The car suffered notable damage, after going off the track at Turn 4, spinning out of control, and catching fire upon heavy landing.
In an immediate response, Williams Racing started a comprehensive evaluation of the car's chassis, which appeared largely intact despite the visually dramatic scene. The team has taken to social media to update fans with less than an hour to go until Qualifying:
"We are assessing the chassis but it currently looks okay. We will aim to repair and build up the chassis to be ready for Qualifying, however with the amount of work to be completed it will be difficult, but we’ll give it everything."
Though Williams has expressed hope to see Sargeant participate in the qualifying session, the extensive repairs needed casts a shadow on this possibility.
As fans and fellow racers await further updates, the focus remains on the team’s capability to mend the extensive damages under extreme time constraints.
Qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix is set to take place at 3pm local time (2pm UK time).
Williams team chief James Vowles commented on the crash during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast, as quoted by F1i.com:
"There's no good time [to crash]. Hundreds of hours are spent on making things.
"The worst time is when you have just introduced some bits and you put it into the wall.
"The difficult there is it's FP3. Qualifying will be upon us pretty quickly but the car is in a pretty bad state."
"Yes [we do have a spare chassis]. But, there's a limited amount, so if something happens to the other car, you need to make sure in parc ferme that you have spares. That's what I want to understand now. Can you service both cars?
"The first step of it is we will go through in detail what's been damaged. It looks pretty serious and that could result in a chassis change."
This comes after the news that Sargeant will be replaced by current Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in 2025 to drive alongside Alex Albon. It is currently unclear what the American driver will do next. There is limited availability within other F1 teams and his performance so far this year has meant he will struggle to secure one of these when up against the other drivers vying for 2025 contracts.
Sargeant has also been linked to a potential move to IndyCar and has not ruled out the possibility of staying in F1 as a reserve driver.