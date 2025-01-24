Williams Predicted To Make Staggering Comeback By Rival Driver
Two-time F1 champion and current Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has spoken out on the potential for Williams to make a significant comeback in the sport by 2026.
The seasoned Spanish driver envisions a promising future for both his team and Williams in the coming year. He claimed that Williams could evolve into “a force to be reckoned with,” given the changes and leadership in the team.
Alonso’s predictions are not only centered around Williams. His own team, Aston Martin, is preparing for the addition of Adrian Newey, who will join the team in March. His impending entry aligns with the introduction of new regulations, which Alonso cites as a reason for optimism.
During an interview with DAZN, as quoted by F1i.com, Alonso explained:
“In 2026, of course, we get new regulations and Adrian Newey joins our project from April [on March 3 actually] this year.
“So we should actually be excited for a good year, where we might even win a World Championship. Those are big words, but expectations are high.
“I also know they will be, because we are in the preseason of 2026 and the presentation of that car is also getting closer and closer.
“New regulations, Adrian Newey, Fernando Alonso… I already know what questions you are going to ask me! ‘Can we dream of a championship?’
“I would ask that question as an outsider too, if I saw Newey move to another team.”
Aston Martin has also secured an exclusive engine partnership with Honda from 2026, which is expected to boost their performance significantly. This collaboration, along with their new and improved facilities, is part of a comprehensive strategy to evolve into a championship-ready team.
Under the guidance of Lawrence Stroll, who has invested heavily in the team's infrastructure and technology, the team is aiming for long-term success.
Turning to Williams, the arrival of James Vowles in 2023 marked the beginning of a new chapter for the once-dominant team. Vowles has initiated a thorough rebuilding process at Williams. His realistic approach recognizes that this level of development will take time, and his long-term vision is set on 2028 as a realistic target year for substantial progress. He said at the time:
“I think if you ask me to commit to a date, I would have said more ’28, but I think the point is we should be on the right journey to get towards there as well.
“There’s quite a bit of investment, senior management and other elements, that are kicking in for ’26 and ’27. It takes time in F1.
“We can shortcut some bits and I’m sure we can have some faster performance [coming] to the table, but you won’t have the foundations in place, and it will collapse at some point.
“Getting it right is the real key behind being successful in F1, not for one year but for many, many years in front.
“[So], ’28 I’d be a lot more confident about looking you in the eyes and saying, ‘Yes’.”
Alonso acknowledges these developments and sees Williams as a significant player moving forward. He continued:
“If I were a journalist, or watching Formula 1 at home in front of the tube, I would mostly see Williams as a team to be reckoned with.
“Then it’s quite normal that Aston Martin is seen that way too. But we are all incredibly excited!”