Williams Predicts Carlos Sainz Will Be 'Demanding' On Team In 2025 Entry
Carlos Sainz is set to join the Williams team for the 2025 season. Currently a formidable contender at Ferrari, Sainz has clinched three race victories, proving his mettle and driving prowess. His transition to Williams, confirmed earlier this week, comes after a fierce competition for his signature, with teams like Alpine and Sauber/Audi also in the hunt.
Dave Robson, Senior Race Engineer at Williams, anticipates that Sainz's arrival will intensify the internal dynamics as he replaces Logan Sargeant, alongside Alex Albon who recently secured a multi-term contract extension.
Robson outlined, as quoted by Motorsport Week:
“I think there’s a couple of things that are going to be a little bit daunting for us as an engineering team.
“I think there’s no doubt that it’s great news for us and a real signal of intent and will definitely make things better.
“I think Carlos himself, I don’t really know him as an individual.
“But I do know he has a reputation for really driving every… Well, driving everybody very hard to get everything out of the car. He’s going to be demanding, I’m sure, which we need.”
This sentiment reflects a broader strategy within Williams to not only adjust to Sainz's high standards but also to prepare for the significant changes expected with the 2026 Formula 1 regulation reset.
“I know from my early time at Williams when we had Felipe [Massa] and Valtteri [Bottas], or before that at McLaren, when you have got two drivers who are pushing each other and fighting for the serious points-paying positions, then it becomes much more difficult.
“It’s just an order of magnitude, more difficult on the pit wall when you’ve got two cars directly racing each other.
“There’s no reason to think that it’s going to end up being bad, definitely not, it’s going to end up being good, but it’s definitely going to be different to what we’ve kind of got used to.”
Robson concluded:
“I think with a view to 2026… there’s a load of engineering work to do to understand the car better and make the car faster and take what we can into 2026.
“A lot of the learning process next year will be about understanding Carlos himself, reworking the dynamic of the team trackside and at the factory, to understand how to deal with two drivers who are competing with each other.
“It’s fantastic news, but it’s definitely going to shake us up a bit – in a good way.”