Williams Releases Statement After Shock Alex Albon Disqualification
The Williams Formula 1 team has issued a public response following the disqualification of their driver, Alex Albon, from the Dutch GP qualifying session.
Taking to social media, the Grove outfit shared:
"Unfortunately, Alex has been disqualified from Qualifying today due to his floor body being outside the regulatory volume set by the FIA. We are incredibly disappointed with this outcome and will be carrying out a thorough investigation and will provide an update soon."
During the session, Albon managed to clock the eighth fastest time. However, the post-qualifying technical examination brought to light deviations from the Formula 1’s stringent technical standards, focusing specifically on the dimensions of the car's floor as outlined in Article 3.5.1 a) of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations.
The FIA Stewards stated in the official letter:
"The Stewards heard from the team representatives of Car 23 (Alexander Albon), the FIA Technical Delegate, the FIA Scrutineer conducting the measurement of the car and the FIA Single Seater Director.
"The floor body of Car 23 was found to lie outside the regulatory volume mentioned in Article 3.5.1 a) of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations.
"The team did not dispute the calibration of the FIA measuring system and the measurement of the car, but stated that their own measurements have produced different results.
"The Stewards determine that the result of the measurement conducted with the FIA system in Parc Ferme is the relevant one and the due process prescribed by the regulations has been followed. Therefore the standard penalty for such an infringement is applied."
Amid this setback, Williams also had to contend with other challenges during the Dutch GP weekend. Alex Albon’s teammate, Logan Sargeant, was involved in an accident during Free Practice 3 (FP3), causing significant damage to his car, which hindered his ability to participate in the qualifying session. Despite this, the stewards confirmed Sargeant's eligibility to race in the Grand Prix.
As the team addresses these challenges, the motorsport community and fans await further updates with keen interest.
2024 Dutch GP Starting Grid
(After penalties applied)
1. Lando Norris
2. Max Verstappen
3. Oscar Piastri
4. George Russell
5. Sergio Perez
6. Charles Leclerc
7. Fernando Alonso
8. Lance Stroll
9. Pierre Gasly
10. Carlos Sainz
11. Yuki Tsunoda
12. Nico Hulkenberg
13. Kevin Magnussen
14. Lewis Hamilton
15. Daniel Ricciardo
16. Esteban Ocon
17. Valtteri Bottas
18. Zhou Guanyu
19. Logan Sargeant - No time
20. Alex Albon - Disqualified